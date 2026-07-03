Timberwolves’ LeBron James Pursuit Takes Hit as West Rival Gets Insider Nod

The Minnesota Timberwolves could be a potential landing spot for unrestricted free agent LeBron James.

James, 41, informed the Los Angeles Lakers of his decision to play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed, ending an eight-year stint in L.A. and sparking speculation about which franchise will land his signature.

According to senior NBA insider Chris Haynes, no team is winning the race at this moment.

“Of all the teams that have reached out, the number of teams that have, no team has been given a yay or nay on whether LeBron would entertain them,” Haynes said. “So there have been no nos to these teams, which shows you we’re still at the early stages of all of these.”

This leaves the door open to a potential move to Minnesota, which has reportedly contacted James’ representation multiple times this week to express interest in a partnership. The fact that the Wolves have continued the conversation should grant them hope. However, the Wolves will have to beat notable favorites such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors to sign him.

Timberwolves’ Arch West Rival Gets Edge in LeBron James Race

James has reportedly made it clear that his next destination will not be about who offers the most salary. This is good development for the Timberwolves who recently acquired LaMelo Ball.

However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says the true dark horse contenders for James are the Denver Nuggets, not the Wolves.

“Some people have mentioned Minnesota … I have long believe that if there was an outlier team for LeBron, if he was willing to take some exception, was Denver,” Windhorst said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast. “If you notice during the year this year, he was overly effusive with (Nikola) Jokic.”

Windhorst added that James has a strong relationship with Denver’s ownership, which could influence his decision.

Would James choose Denver over a core built around Anthony Edwards and Ball? The 41-year-old star could position Minnesota as an exciting and competitive unit, but there is an argument to be made for the Nuggets, who have been loosely linked to James over the last few months.

Minnesota is already projected to be in the luxury tax territory and won’t be able to utilize the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception. The taxpayer mid-level exception for free agent addition can be used.

Either that or the veteran minimum exception to help fill the roster can enable them to bring a veteran like James on a minimum contract.

Since money is not the driving factor for James, the Timberwolves will pass the financial hurdle of getting the veteran superstar. They will now have to pass the contention-worthy hurdle, which they look good at least on paper with the Ball addition.

Minnesota could potentially line up next season with Edwards, Ball, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels as their core. This is the perfect mix of offense and defense and adding James as the veteran head will complement the lineup perfectly.

James could slot in primarily at power forward, a position of need for the Wolves after trading Julius Randle and Naz Reid. He will be impactful to a winning team even on managed minutes.

Does Minnesota Have The Edge Over Denver?

Minnesota doesn’t hold much, or in fact any, emotional connection to James compared to the likes of Cleveland and Miami. Even Denver has the Jokic factor that may convince him to move to the Bay Area.

However, for legacy, James may want to think twice about joining the Nuggets even if believes he could be a major part of a possible championship roster. The franchise has struggled in the postseason since winning the 2023 NBA title, so James could help get them over the hump. But the 22-time All-Star has had his own share of struggles against the Nuggets. Many would view this move the classic “can’t be ’em, join ’em.”

For now, James’ camp keeps all possibilities alive. If he seeks a lower-pressure environment with less spotlight than a Jokic pairing or reunion in Cleveland or Miami, Minnesota’s setup could prove attractive.