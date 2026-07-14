Timberwolves Get Eye-Catching LeBron James Signal After Major Insider Report

It’s been nearly a full two weeks since LeBron James waved goodbye to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Any day now, Bron!

Will it be the Miami Heat? Cleveland Cavaliers? Minnesota? Denver? Golden State? A dark horse team? Heck, maybe the Lakers again? No one knows. But the rumor mill is spinning out of control, especially involving the Stephen Curry and Draymond Green-led Warriors, who are laying out their pitch to James as we speak.

Timberwolves Fall, Warriors Rise in Race to Landing LeBron James

The Wolves believed they had a good chance, so they made a push. The Wolves still believe they have a chance, so they are, well, hanging on and hoping for the best — because it seems hope may be all they have. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the opportunity to join the Warriors is growing on James after he spent some time with his rival-turned-buddies recently.

“The Warriors, as an organization, remain very much of the belief that they are a top suitor for LeBron in free agency, with sources close to the situation telling ClutchPoints that Green’s recent conversations with James have left him giving even stronger consideration to the idea than before. The idea of pairing up with Green and Curry, along with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr … is obviously one of the focal points of Golden State’s overall pitch, but the main aspect is simply enjoying his final NBA moments on a contending team.”

Meanwhile, the Wolves, who reportedly have reached out to James multiple times to express interest in a partnership, aren’t seen as strong or even hopeful contenders to land the 22-time All-Star, according to people around the league Siegel has spoken to.

“Along with the Warriors and Cavs being at the forefront of conversations surrounding LeBron, the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets all remain in this race for James. … Many at Summer League have downplayed Denver or Minnesota’s chances of landing him.”

The Reality: Minnesota Doesn’t Have the Recruiting Power Golden State

If James chooses the Warriors, the others in the race for James will learn what they should’ve known all along.

James’ friendship with Curry and Green carried more weight than any roster pitch another team could make. Perhaps by a long shot.

Yes, James has admiration for Anthony Edwards, a player he reportedly views in a regard. But it’s just admiration, unlike the history he shares with Curry and Green, both of whom James battled in four straight NBA Finals when all three players were at the height of their basketball careers.

This is the fourth free agency of James’ career. But this one is unquestionably the most unique.

For the first time in forever, James will not be earning huge money to play basketball. As a matter of fact, the league’s all time leading scorer is reportedly open to inking a veteran’s minimum deal. James is not hunting a championship; he instead is hunting satisfaction and basketball happiness.

Yet he is still the league’s most sought after free agent. Perhaps every team, at one point or another, has dipped its toes in the race for James.

The list has narrowed down to five or so teams … or maybe just two or one in James’ mind.

We’ll soon find out.