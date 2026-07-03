Timberwolves Get Major LeBron James Nod From Top Insider as Decision Nears

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to look on as unrestricted free agent LeBron James prepares a decison.

James, 41, informed the Los Angeles Lakers he plans to play for another team in the 2026-27 season. On Friday, James’ agent, Rich Paul, revealed he spoke to nearly every NBA team about James, which at least opens the door to a potential James-to-Minnesota bombshell.

The Wolves have reportedly reached out to James multiple times to express interest in a partnership. It is unclear how much those conversations have impacted Minnesota’s position in the James sweepstakes, but it is an encouraging sign nonetheless.

Timberwolves Are the Best Choice for LeBron James, Top Insider Believes

If the Wolves were looking for a vote of confidence, they’ve got one from Yahoo Sports NBA insider Kevin O’Conner, who ranks Minnesota as the No. 1 best fit for James.

“This is because this team checks all the boxes,” O’Conner said, explaining his choice. “They have the youth, star power, Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, guys who can help alleviate the workload off of LeBron James. They have the defenders — Jaden McDaniels Rudy Gobert. They added Josh Green as well in that LaMelo Ball deal. Off the bench, they have Terrance Shannon … and they also have flexibility.”

If it is all about fit, James has plenty of reasons to choose Minnesota. According to reports, the 22-time All-Star’s decision will not be financially-driven. The Wolves, who reportedly have just around $4 million to offer James, could lure the former Laker by presenting their case as a top championship contender with him on the roster.

James, surrounded by Anthony Edwards and Ball, could help turn the Wolves into a new Western Conference force. James certainly realizes Minnesota has what it takes to be elite, as evidenced by two trips to the conference finals over the last three seasons.

Unless James’ Decision is Emotionally-Driven, Minnesota Can Like its Chances

Clearly, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat standout because they present a reunion factor for James. The four-time MVP was drafted by Cleveland and spent 11 seasons with the franchise, during which he helped deliver the Cavaliers’ first NBA championship. The Heat may also be special options for James because he played arguably the best four-year stretch of his career for the franchise after signing as a free agent in 2010.

If it is about all that, the Wolves can respectfully take a step back. If not, Minnesota has reason to believe in a James union.

Legacy-wise, there is opportunity for James in Minnesota. He would be raised as the ultimate missing piece if he can help guide the franchise past the Oklahoma City Thunders and the San Anotnio Spurs of the world and win it all.

The franchise has never won a championship or made the finals in its history. However, two conference finals in the last three seasons suggest they are getting close.

For now, it appears James won’t be making a decision immediately. (Cue the boos from all the buzzing NBA fans!) But as time passes with James mulling his next decision, he might think long and hard about what the Wolves could offer.