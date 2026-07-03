Timberwolves Get Encouraging LeBron James Update

The Minnesota Timberwolves aren’t backing away from LeBron James.

And according to a new report, one of the biggest names linked to the four-time NBA MVP may be backing away from him.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the defending NBA champion New York Knicks “should not be seen as a potential destination” for James after NBA insider Jake Fischer said that the defending champions had shown “some interest” in the four-time MVP.

After speaking with people on multiple sides of the situation, Begley concluded that New York is unlikely to emerge as a serious contender.

“I gathered that the Knicks should not be seen as a potential destination for James,” Begley wrote.

“The Knicks are very happy with the core of their roster coming off the 2026 NBA title.”

While Begley’s reporting doesn’t directly improve Minnesota’s chances, it potentially removes one high-profile franchise from what has become one of the NBA’s most closely watched free-agent races.

Timberwolves Continue Their Pursuit

Unlike the Knicks, Minnesota has shown no signs of backing off.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported Tuesday that the Timberwolves were among the first teams to contact James after he informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not return.

“After James informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not be returning and would instead seek out another team to play for next season, the Wolves were one of several teams to reach out Tuesday and express interest in bringing James aboard,” Krawczynski reported, citing team and league sources.

The conversations didn’t stop there.

Timberwolves insider Darren Wolfson reported Thursday that Minnesota continued communicating with James’ representatives throughout Wednesday.

“I feel confident … reporting that the Wolves reached out to LeBron/his representation,” Wolfson said on the Flagrant Howls podcast.

“That continued until Wednesday. There have been multiple conversations.”

Wolfson added that while he doesn’t consider Minnesota the favorite, he believes the organization deserves credit for aggressively pursuing the opportunity.

“If I’m handicapping this thing, I’m not giving the Wolves this great chance, but I appreciate the effort being made.”

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His reporting makes clear that Minnesota views James as a potentially transformational addition despite him entering his age-42 season.

Championship Opportunity Could Matter Most

Minnesota’s financial flexibility remains limited.

According to Wolfson, the Timberwolves can currently offer James only the veteran minimum—worth just under $4 million in salary—unless additional moves are made.

“We know what the Wolves can offer,” Wolfson said. “It’s the vet minimum.”

He noted that the front office could create additional flexibility through other transactions but emphasized that James appears more focused on competing for another championship than maximizing his next contract.

That philosophy aligns with ESPN’s Shams Charania, who reported that James is prioritizing winning and happiness over money while evaluating offers from interested teams.

The Timberwolves also have an obvious basketball need.

After moving on from Julius Randle and Naz Reid, Minnesota is searching for frontcourt reinforcements.

While James has spent much of his career on the wing, he has increasingly played power forward in recent seasons and would provide another elite playmaker alongside Anthony Edwards.

One Less Competitor for Timberwolves?

The Warriors, Heat, Cavaliers and 76ers continue to be viewed as serious contenders for James.

Now, the Knicks may no longer belong in that conversation.

Begley argued that New York is content with the championship roster that captured the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973 and questioned whether James would want to join a team fresh off a title.

“For all of the reasons noted above,” Begley wrote, “I think LeBron-to-the-Knicks can be put to bed in 2026.”

Nothing has been decided.

James continues to weigh his options while talking with interested teams.

But if Begley’s assessment proves accurate, Minnesota may have one fewer rival standing between the Timberwolves and one of the most ambitious pursuits in franchise history.