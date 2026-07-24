Timberwolves Get Surprising LeBron James Update As Decision Nears

The Minnesota Timberwolves are no longer viewed as a serious contender to land LeBron James, but don’t tell that to Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.

The Timberwolves’ co-stars recently reached out to the 41-year-old free agent to make a last-gasp effort to recruit him, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

“Anthony Edwards has been directly involved with LeBron in this process,” Krawczynski said, while noting that Ant was upset when he discovered the T’Wolves were not a top-three candidate in the LeBron James free agency sweepstakes.

“He’s made phone calls to LeBron. LaMelo Ball has had a conversation with LeBron, as I understand it. They’ve tried to kinda get their team considered with the whole sweepstakes here,” the insider added.

Should LeBron Consider Timberwolves?

Several analysts and fans feel that James would give himself an excellent shot of competing for a championship if he links up with Edwards, Ball, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels on a Timberwolves squad that has made deep playoff runs in recent years. After reaching the West Finals for two years in a row, the Timberwolves pushed the San Antonio Spurs to six games in the West semis this past season.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor urged James to consider Ant and Melo’s pitch.

“If LeBron cares most about winning another ring, he should choose the Timberwolves,” the insider said. “That roster is missing a player like him. Upgrading from Mike Conley to LaMelo Ball and Julius Randle to LeBron James would be insane.”

Further to O’Connor’s point, the Timberwolves enter next season without a veteran floor general after Mike Conley Jr. departed in free agency. Chris Finch is expected to start Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Edwards and Gobert, but the departures of Naz Reid and Julius Randle have left a big void in the forward positions.

LeBron James Free Agency

Thursday marked Day 24 of James’ stint as a free agent after the veteran forward announced his decision to leave the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, James is still “genuinely” undecided on what he plans to do.

“…As of Thursday morning, there is still no announcement. “Nobody knows right now except LeBron,” said a source close to James who spoke on a condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, “and I’m not even sure LeBron knows.”

Rich Paul, has reiterated several times that his client won’t be rushed into making a decision, even as he faces pressure from NBA officials and media partners.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said on Monday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“We’re not going to be rushed. It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it,” added Paul.