Timberwolves Get Bad News After New LeBron James Photo

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain one of the NBA teams hoping to convince LeBron James to finish his legendary career in Minneapolis.

But the latest development in the league’s biggest free-agency saga appears to favor another contender.

Just days after Rich Paul identified Cavaliers assistant general manager Brandon Weems as one of Cleveland’s greatest recruiting advantages, James was photographed alongside his longtime friend and former St. Vincent-St. Mary teammate during a gathering in Akron.

The image, first shared by ESPN Cleveland and later reposted by NBA insider Marc Stein, showed James spending time with several former high school teammates, including Weems, as he continues evaluating his next destination.

By itself, the photo proves nothing.

James has returned to Akron during countless offseasons throughout his career.

Still, the timing adds another encouraging sign for Cleveland while creating a fresh obstacle for Minnesota, which continues to pursue the four-time NBA MVP.

Rich Paul Called Brandon Weems Cleveland’s ‘Big X Factor’

The latest sighting came only days after Paul discussed James’ free agency during the Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman.

While outlining why Cleveland remains a serious contender, Paul highlighted the Cavaliers’ leadership before singling out one executive.

“Dan and Grant, which is the Gilberts. Plus Koby (Altman), he was there when LeBron won there,” Paul said. “Big, big, big X factor, let me talk to you about Brandon Weems.”

Paul then explained why Weems could be uniquely influential.

“Brandon Weems is basically LeBron’s brother,” Paul said. “He worked his own way up. Nobody gave him anything. He’s earned to be in the front office of the Cavs. But that is a big feather in the cap for Cleveland because of Brandon Weems.”

The relationship dates back to their days as teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School before Weems worked his way into Cleveland’s basketball operations department.

Cleveland’s Momentum Continues to Grow

The latest photo also follows reporting from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer that the Cavaliers have become the team many around the league now believe is leading the race for James.

According to The Stein Line, Cleveland’s combination of championship potential, hometown ties and organizational familiarity has increasingly separated the Cavaliers from other contenders.

The Cavaliers also reached last season’s Eastern Conference finals before falling to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, giving James a proven contender that appears closer to another NBA Finals than many of the teams pursuing him.

Timberwolves Still Have One of the League’s Strongest Basketball Pitches

Minnesota, however, remains firmly in the mix.

The Timberwolves have aggressively recruited James, pitching him on the opportunity to play alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert while chasing the franchise’s first NBA championship.

Rich Paul himself recently praised Minnesota’s roster and head coach Chris Finch, while Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the Timberwolves believe they can offer James a legacy-defining opportunity unlike any other team.

Even so, the latest Akron photo serves as another reminder that Cleveland’s recruiting effort extends well beyond basketball.

Whether it ultimately proves meaningful or simply captures lifelong friends reconnecting remains unknown.

But after Paul publicly described Brandon Weems as Cleveland’s “big, big, big X factor,” the image only reinforces why the Cavaliers continue building momentum—leaving the Timberwolves with an increasingly difficult task in one of the NBA’s biggest free-agent races.