Timberwolves Get Latest LeBron Update After ‘Done Deal’ Claim

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain one of the teams waiting on LeBron James‘ decision.

Brian Windhorst’s latest comments only added to the intrigue.

Speaking Friday on ESPN Cleveland, the veteran NBA insider revealed that a source he considers credible told him James already has a “done deal” in free agency with a team other than the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Windhorst, however, stressed that he has heard conflicting information from around the league and declined to identify the franchise.

“I just want you to know that I’m hearing stuff in other cities too,” Windhorst said. “I’m not going to say who, but I had somebody on the phone with me today that I consider a good source who was swearing it’s a done deal in other cities a couple hours ago.”

He immediately urged caution.

“I’m being very, very cautious right now,” Windhorst said. “It’s too scattered. I also know how LeBron has operated. They have kept their circle very tight.”

While Windhorst never connected the report to Minnesota, his comments are likely to fuel continued speculation as the Timberwolves remain among the teams attempting to lure the four-time NBA champion.

Timberwolves Believe They Offer Best Basketball Fit

Minnesota has quietly made one of the league’s more aggressive recruiting pitches.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Timberwolves believe they can offer James the strongest basketball situation of any contender pursuing him.

The organization has pitched James on stepping into the starting power forward role alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves have also emphasized that Edwards and Ball would reduce James’ offensive workload while McDaniels and Gobert could absorb many of the toughest defensive assignments.

Beyond roster fit, Minnesota has highlighted another opportunity.

Helping deliver the franchise’s first NBA championship—and the Twin Cities’ first major men’s professional sports title since 1991—would become one of the defining accomplishments of James’ career.

Cap Space Remains a Challenge

The Timberwolves’ biggest obstacle may not be convincing James.

It may be paying him.

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks reported Friday that Minnesota sits approximately $4.4 million below the NBA’s second apron and has only its $3.9 million veteran exception available to offer James.

That means, like several contenders pursuing him, Minnesota would be relying on championship aspirations rather than financial incentives.

Windhorst’s comments also come after ESPN’s Shams Charania recently identified Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia as the three teams generating the most momentum in James’ free agency.

Minnesota was not among the clubs Charania mentioned.

Still, Windhorst’s latest report suggests James’ decision remains far from settled.

“I’m hearing rumors all day long,” Windhorst said. “And all of them make some level of sense, and all of them make some level of not sense.”

For the Timberwolves, that uncertainty is enough reason to keep making their pitch.

Whether the “done deal” Windhorst referenced involves Minnesota or another contender remains unknown.

Until James announces his decision, however, the Timberwolves remain one of the franchises hoping their basketball vision ultimately proves more persuasive than their limited financial flexibility.