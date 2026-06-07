Timberwolves Mega 4-Team Trade Pitch Lands Kevin Durant for 2 Core Players

The Minnesota Timberwolves are positioning themselves for a major offseason move. The past three years have been an “almost” one with a need to make the franchise contention-worthy.

According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, there is urgency to surround franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards.

“We could be close to having some uncomfortable conversations about the future of Anthony Edwards with the Minnesota Timberwolves,” Swartz wrote. “This team needs a second star to help take the pressure off of the 24-year-old, four-time All-Star.”

A potential move for Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant is on the cards and Minnesota can dip its hands into a blockbuster trade to acquire the veteran.

How a Timberwolves-Durant Deal Could Work

The Timberwolves had wanted to sign Durant at the 2025 trade deadline and again last offseason. They couldn’t get a deal done due to various cap restrictions and the 37-year-old star ended up in Houston.

With Minnesota having made its way out of the second apron and Durant’s Houston stint ending in a first-round playoff exit, there may be an opening to reignite interests.

Swartz has drawn a blockbuster four-team trade that could deliver Durant to Minneapolis. The headline of the deal is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo going to the Golden State Warriors.

In the proposed trade, the Warriors receive Antetokounmpo from the Bucks. The Timberwolves receive Kevin Durant from the Rockets while Houston gets Jimmy Butler from Golden State, and a 2026 first-round pick (No. 28 overall, via Wolves).

The Bucks, who will be the biggest receivers asset-wise, will get Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo from Minnesota, Brandon Podziemski from Golden State, Dorian Finney-Smith from Houston, a 2026 first-round pick (No. 11 overall, via Warriors), a 2028 first-round pick (unprotected via Warriors), and a 2032 first-round pick (unprotected via Warriors).

Getting Durant aligns better with the Timberwolves current resources.

“Now, Minnesota is out of the second apron and the Durant experience in Houston ended in the first round,” Swartz added. “The Timberwolves don’t have the trade assets to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, although the asking price for the 37-year-old Durant should be in their price range.”

Durant signed a $90 million two-year deal when he joined Houston. He is still worth the money despite his age as he remains a consistent figure in the league, playing 78 games and producing close to his career average.

The Timberwolves will have enough breathing room to absorb Durant’s salary without immediate repeater-tax penalties. However, the franchise would need to manage future obligations carefully around Edwards’ max extension and core pieces like Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels.

How Kevin Durant-Anthony Edwards Pairing Can Transform the Wolves

Only last year, Durant was the center of a record-breaking seven-team deal. The Rockets may entertain an offer for him 12 months later for a chance at getting something in return rather than watching him enter unrestricted free agency next year.

Seeing how this proposal hinges on the Warriors getting Antetokounmpo, Minnesota can engage in a direct deal with Houston, but that would mean surrendering its depth.

For Minnesota, pairing Durant with Edwards might be the final piece they need to go over the West. The duo would be formidable and the Timberwolves star has always held Durant in high regard as a role model.

Minnesota has come agonizingly close to the NBA Finals in two of the last three seasons. Adding Durant’s 7-foot scoring frame alongside Edwards’ athleticism could be the key needed to go over that line while the Edwards era is still on.





