Minnesota Timberwolves Get More Good News After Busy Offseason

Franchise star Anthony Edwards is reportedly “very pleased” with the moves made by the Minnesota Timberwolves this offseason.

Pivoting to a high-octane, guard-centric system, the team overhauled its roster around Edwards by flipping Julius Randle and Naz Reid for LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga. They bolstered the second unit by retaining Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland, locking down Jaylen Clark with an extension and bringing in Trey Lyles.

Edwards is reportedly excited to play with the new-look roster.

“[Edwards] is very pleased with the Wolves offseason,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst told the “Hoop Collective” podcast.

“Getting Lamelo, making this deal happen for Kuminga. If [Edward’s] extension was now, maybe he would excited about this enough to sign it, maybe he thinks that LaMelo is going to be a perfect fit.”

Anthony Edwards Recruits Kuminga

Edwards played a key role in recruiting Jonathan Kuminga, who reportedly left significant money on the table to sign with the Timberwolves over the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers.

“Ant was super active in the recruitment of him,” Kuminga’s agent Aaron Turner told The Athletic last week.

“One thing he did was focus his message on, we’re gonna really guard here. Everybody looked at the offensive end. JK and I looked more at the defensive end.”

According to Turner, Kuminga felt that the Timberwolves offered him the best basketball fit, especially after he heard Edwards’ recruitng pitch.

“We sat at the gym this week, and I asked him, what’s the best basketball situation?” Turner said. “He said Minnesota. Well, nothing else matters. Why would you go anywhere else?” Other Timberwolves players like Jaden McDaniels and LaMelo Ball also reached out, per Turner, swaying Kuminga’s decision.

“It was such a solid respect factor from top to bottom,” Turner added.

Minnesota Timberwolves Chase West Title

After consecutive appearances in the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves fell to the San Antonio Spurs in this year’s second round. However, injuries significantly impacted their run, with Edwards playing through a bone bruise in his left knee, Donte DiVincenzo missing the entire series and Ayo Dosunmu sidelined by a calf injury.

Many analysts believe the new-look Timberwolves are right behind the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder in the pecking order to win the West.

ESPN has forecasted the Timberwolves to finish as the third seed in the West, with Tim MacMahon calling the Edwards-Ball pairing the “league’s most talented backcourt.” Sports Illustrated’s Charlie Walton also expects the Wolves to finish as the third seed.

“Things can still change between now and the start of the season. Much more will inevitably change before April rolls around,” he wrote.

“But I don’t think it is too early to claim that the Wolves can finish third in the West. Sure, Connelly’s swing for Ball could end up being a pop out. So could his swing for Kuminga. But for the time being, the swings have this Wolves team on an upward trajectory toward the top of the Western Conference standings.”