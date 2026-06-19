Timberwolves Pivot to NBA Champion Guard as Giannis Dream Fades

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have identified a new target to strengthen their championship aspirations around Anthony Edwards.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the Timberwolves have “strong interest” in Boston Celtics guard Derrick White after their pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo appears to have cooled.

The report signals a potential shift in Minnesota’s offseason strategy after another deep playoff run ended short of the NBA Finals.

White is not the superstar caliber player that Antetokounmpo represents, but the veteran guard’s two-way versatility, championship experience and ability to thrive alongside star teammates make him one of the league’s most coveted complementary players.

Derrick White Could Be Ideal Backcourt Partner for Anthony Edwards

White is coming off another productive season with Boston despite the Celtics’ stunning first-round collapse after holding a 3-1 series lead against Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 77 regular-season games while contributing 2.4 combined steals and blocks per contest.

He also delivered his best playoff performance in Game 7 against the 76ers, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 45 minutes.

White’s impact extends far beyond scoring.

One of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders, he can defend multiple positions, space the floor, facilitate offense and play both on and off the ball. Those qualities could make him an ideal fit next to Edwards, who continues to develop into one of the league’s elite offensive stars.

Adding White would also address Minnesota’s need for another dependable secondary playmaker and veteran decision-maker in high-pressure moments.

Celtics Have Little Incentive to Move White

Acquiring White, however, could prove extremely difficult.

There have been no indications that Boston is actively shopping the former NBA champion.

White is set to earn $30.3 million next season and is owed $67.4 million through the 2028-29 campaign, with the final season carrying a player option.

Even if the Celtics were willing to entertain offers, Minnesota’s limited draft capital complicates any potential negotiations.

The Timberwolves possess few trade assets and would likely need to construct a package centered around veteran forward Julius Randle.

Julius Randle’s Future Could Shape Minnesota’s Offseason

Randle’s name has already surfaced in league speculation.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel recently reported that rival executives believe Minnesota could explore packages involving Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and the No. 28 overall pick in an effort to land an established high-level talent next to Edwards.

Randle’s value, however, may have dipped following a difficult postseason.

The veteran forward averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists during the regular season but struggled mightily in the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs. He shot just 34.2% from the field and averaged 12.8 points in the series.

In Minnesota’s season-ending Game 6 loss, Randle managed only three points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Whether Boston would have interest in Randle remains uncertain, potentially requiring Minnesota to involve a third team if talks surrounding White gain traction.

For the Timberwolves, though, the logic behind pursuing White is clear.

He may not possess Antetokounmpo’s star power, but his championship pedigree and two-way excellence could be exactly the type of addition that helps Edwards and Minnesota finally get over the hump in the Western Conference.