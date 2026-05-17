Timberwolves Realistic Trade Package For Kawhi Leonard Pitched

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to make a big move to truly contend for an NBA Championship, and Kawhi Leonard may be the answer to their problems. Rumors have circulated since the Los Angeles Clippers blew up the team at this season’s trade deadline about the potential of dealing Leonard this summer. Minnesota clearly needs another asset to have a chance against the top Western Conference teams.

Fadeaway World pitched the following trade package for the Timberwolves to acquire Leonard in the offseason:

“Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Kawhi Leonard LA Clippers Receive: Julius Randle, Naz Reid, No. 28 Pick (2026 NBA Draft), 2028 First-Round Pick (MIN), 2032 Second-Round Pick (MIN), 2033 Second-Round Pick (MIN) Leonard would be the perfect addition next to Edwards and Jaden McDaniels to form a devastatingly capable wing trio. Edwards is the offensive beacon while McDaniels is the defensive anchor, with Leonard being the perfect addition to bridge their talents as arguably the best two-way forward in the NBA.”

Kawhi joining Minnesota would give Anthony Edwards another offensive superstar to rely on in important games. The defense would be superior with the trio of Leonard, Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels in the starting lineup. High level NBA Championship experience of Kawhi also adds something important for the Timberwolves to feel comfortable in playoff games against elite teams.

Why Kawhi Leonard Is Perfect For Timberwolves

Minnesota is good enough to make the playoffs and always do well in the regular season. Even the postseason history has shown them overachieving by winning series as the lower seed, but they are lacking one more piece to feel like a threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs moving forward.

Leonard provides great on court production, and he also comes at a fair price. The Timberwolves reportedly went after Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline and would love to explore that. Unfortunately, the price seems too high for a team with few established young assets to trade.

Julius Randle is quite expendable and someone that Minnesota wants to get rid of to improve the roster. Losing Naz Reid would be a tough blow, but the Timberwolves have Rudy Gobert as the starting center anyway. Leonard comes at a fair price of two first round picks and Reid being the toughest pieces to lose.

Why The Clippers Should Trade Kawhi Leonard

The previous Clippers trades of losing James Harden and Ivica Zubac for younger but less impressive players showed they are no longer committing towards contending every season. Too many things are working against Leonard to keep him.

One year left on the deal for an aging player on a team with a lower ceiling typically means it’s time for that franchise to move on. Kawhi also has a long history of injury problems and could get punished by the league for the controversial story breaking rules to get more money off the books from the Clippers.

The team could try to win with Randle and Reid joining Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin as a new unique core. However, it also allows them to prepare for the future instead of having the entire season ride on the health and play of one aging superstar on an expiring contract.