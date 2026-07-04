NBA Insider Reveals Good News for Timberwolves’ Rui Hachimura Pursuit

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain in the running for the biggest name left on the free-agent market.

LeBron James.

But even as the franchise continues its pursuit of the four-time NBA MVP, another offseason target may have become more attainable.

One day after NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that Rui Hachimura had emerged as Minnesota’s preferred replacement for Julius Randle at power forward, Fischer delivered an update that could strengthen the Timberwolves’ position.

Speaking during a Bleacher Report livestream, Fischer said the Los Angeles Lakers no longer appear focused on bringing Hachimura back.

“Rui Hachimura, to my understanding, is not a priority to the Lakers,” Fischer said.

He later added, “I don’t think Rui is going back there at all.”

For Minnesota, the comments could remove one of the most logical landing spots for one of free agency’s top remaining forwards.

Lakers Shift Focus Away From Rui Hachimura

Fischer’s remarks came while discussing the Lakers’ pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga.

According to Fischer, Los Angeles has maintained contact with the former Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks forward, has already pitched him on the opportunity to play alongside Luka Dončić and now considers him its top remaining wing target.

That shift appears to leave Hachimura outside the Lakers’ primary offseason plans.

While NBA free agency can change quickly, Fischer’s reporting suggests Los Angeles is concentrating its remaining resources elsewhere—a development that could benefit Minnesota.

Minnesota Still Needs a Starting Power Forward

Regardless of what happens with LeBron James, the Timberwolves still have an opening in their starting frontcourt.

Minnesota reshaped its roster by trading Julius Randle and Naz Reid while acquiring All-Star guard LaMelo Ball, leaving a vacancy alongside Anthony Edwards, Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves recently signed veteran Trey Lyles, but he is widely viewed as a rotational frontcourt piece rather than a long-term starter.

That helps explain why Stein and Fischer reported Friday that Hachimura has become Minnesota’s top target at power forward.

Should James ultimately choose another destination, Hachimura could represent the Timberwolves’ clearest path toward completing their starting lineup.

Rui Hachimura Fits Minnesota’s New Core

Hachimura’s game aligns naturally with what Minnesota lacks.

The 27-year-old forward is capable of stretching the floor, defending multiple positions and thriving without needing the offense built around him.

He averaged 11.5 points while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.3% from three-point range during the regular season before elevating his play in the postseason.

Across 10 playoff games, Hachimura averaged 17.5 points while shooting 54.9% overall and an eye-catching 56.9% from beyond the arc, emerging as one of the Lakers’ most efficient complementary scorers.

Those attributes would fit comfortably alongside Edwards and Ball while allowing McDaniels and Gobert to continue anchoring Minnesota’s defense.

Timberwolves’ Path May Have Become Easier

Landing Hachimura remains far from certain.

Minnesota still faces salary-cap constraints and currently has only the veteran minimum exception available unless additional financial flexibility is created through another transaction.

Other teams could also emerge as suitors before free agency concludes.

But if Fischer’s latest reporting proves accurate, one significant competitor may have quietly stepped aside.

The Timberwolves’ pursuit of LeBron James understandably commands the headlines.

Yet as president of basketball operations Tim Connelly continues exploring multiple ways to strengthen a roster built around Edwards, Ball, McDaniels and Gobert, Hachimura remains one of the organization’s most logical fallback options.

And with the Lakers apparently moving in another direction, Minnesota’s chances of landing its preferred power forward may have just dramatically improved.