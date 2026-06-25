Timberwolves’ Projected New Starting Lineup Revealed After LaMelo Ball Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves may finally have their point guard of the future. The franchise acquired LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, marking the second-biggest blockbuster trade in the NBA this month.

Ball, an ascending 24-year-old superstar, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Hornets, an upstart franchise that had improved steadily over the last few seasons led by Ball.

The former lottery pick now joins Anthony Edwards in Minnesota, creating arguably the most dynamic young backcourt tandem in the NBA.

What Could the Timberwolves’ New-Look Lineup Look Like?

With Minnesota losing a starting-caliber star in the trade, here’s what its potential starting lineup could be next season, according to Underdog NBA.

In the trade, the Wolves sent Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033) to the Hornets in exchange for Ball and Josh Green.

The Wolves are primed for elite point guard play next season. They have not had a player of Ball’s caliber as the lead playmaker in any of Edwards’ six seasons in the NBA.

Last season, Ball’s production dipped from each of the previous three seasons, though Ball appeared in a combined 105 games over that time.

What is encouraging for Minnesota is that Ball played 72 games last season, the most since his second season in the league. Ball averaged 20.1, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point line.

Those numbers are infinitely better than any player has produced for Minnesota at the point guard positions in several years.

How Trade Could Improve Minnesota; Will Wolves Miss Naz Reid?

With the Hornets reportedly listening to trade offers for Ball, the Wolves, perhaps, saw it as a can’t-miss opportunity.

Minnesota has appeared in the Western Conference finals in two of the last three seasons but was trounced in 2025 by the Oklahoma City Thunder and defeated in six games by the San Antonio Spurs last season.

Plenty of Wolves fans would contend both series might’ve played out differently if Minnesota had a go-to table-setter to remove some of the burden on Edwards.

Though he’s a capable playmaker, Edwards is an innate three-level scorer who excels at creating his own shot — a tendency countless great players in the history of the game at his position shared. The difference was many of those all timers had a legitimate point guard to set up the offense.

Although Ball is no Magic Johnson or John Stockston, he brings at least seven assists to the table every year and will be a massive upgrade over the aging Mike Conley, whom the Wolves have tried installing as the lead point guard at times.

Ball is young — roughly the same age as Edwards, perhaps another reason Minnesota made the trade — and still on the rise. He has the ceiling of a superstar. Edwards, meanwhile, is already on the verge of being one. In tandem, both stars could bring out the best in one another.

One potential drawback of acquiring Ball is the loss of Reid, a sharpshooting big man with a potent three-level game. Reid, 26, had been pivotal in the deep postseason runs Minnesota has made in recent years.

But with the Wolves already possessing Rudy Gobert, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, and Joan Beringer, the rising young big man, the Wolves felt trading Reid to land a proven point guard was a risk worth taking.

Minnesota has the sheer firepower to compete with the top teams in the Western Conference. Now it remains to be seen how formidable this new-look roster will be.





