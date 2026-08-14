Timberwolves Proposed to Land $64M All-Star PF Alongside Anthony Edwards

Word has it that the Minnesota Timberwolves need more help at forward. Trading Julius Randle and Naz Reid in the same week will do that for you.

The Wolves are pivoting. They are rolling out a new identity led by a backcourt featuring two of the NBA’s electric scorers. And they both are still a few years away from reaching their primes.

Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball will bring a new edge in Minnesota, but the team is still one move away from calling this an A-plus offseason. The approach must be to give Jaden McDaniels a running mate on the wing.

Would This Timberwolves Trade Idea Give Anthony Edwards a True Title Contender?

Even after trading Randle and Reid, defense is the one area the Wolves didn’t regress, with all due respect to both players. What the Wolves can do now is go out and trade for an elite two-way wing who would help not only to complete the team’s starting five but make it among the top defenses in the association.

To achieve this, Minnesota needs to get on the phone with the Miami Heat to discuss a trade around a familiar face in Andrew Wiggins. Here’s a proposed three-team framework that catches the eyes and ears of each front office.

Wolves receive: Andrew Wiggins and a 2031 second round pick (via MIA)

Heat receives: Rui Hachimura and Donte DiVincenzo

Clippers receive: Josh Green and a 2029 first round pick (via MIN)

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Wolves a true fifth starter and the Heat two impressive additions, while the Clippers get paid a first rounder and a young asset to move the recently-signed Hachimura to Miami, where would set up as the ideal 3-point shooter alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So, would all three teams pull the trigger on this trade?

Why L.A., Miami and Minnesota Do the Trade

The rebuilding Clippers add another draft pick to their war chest and the 25-year-old Green to boot. That’s impressive value to move a player on just a $28 million deal.

For the Heat, moving Wiggins for two proven playoff pieces who bring elite 3-point shooting to the floor is an undeniable win. Not only that, DiVincenzo and Hachimura will combine to earn a lower salary than Wiggins will next season. Both players possess the skillset to play heavy starter’s minutes every night. It’s hard to argue Miami doesn’t get better in this trade, especially when considering the impact DiVincenzo and Hachimura bring on both sides of the floor.

Meanwhile, the Wolves round out a starting five that provides a little bit of everything, from electric scoring and efficient 3-point shooting to lockdown defense.

The 31-year-old Wiggins has proven championship-impact, as evidenced by his role in the 2022 NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors. Alongside Ball and Edwards, two of the league’s dominant isolation scorers, it won’t be asking too much from Wiggins to repeat what he did four years ago.

Would a starting lineup of Ball, Edwards, McDaniels, Wiggins and Rudy Gobert push the Wolves over the top in the Western Conference?