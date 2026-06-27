Timberwolves’ Projected Trade Package for Kevin Durant Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets. This is a move signalling contention intent around franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves may still engage in another major splash by making a move for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant from the Houston Rockets to enter a true win-now window.

In a proposed trade, the Timberwolves send four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, guard Donte DiVincenzo, young forward Julian Phillips, and an unprotected first round pick to Houston. In return, the Wolves get veteran forward Durant.

Durant, 37, is not going to be a long-term fit, but Minnesota can take that short-term benefit. With Ball and Edwards, the franchise could position itself as a legitimate contender.

How the Timberwolves Can Make a Kevin Durant Trade Work

Durant is no stranger to major trades during the offseason. Just last year, the Rockets acquired him as part of a record seven-team trade. He signed a two-year, $90 million deal, and the franchise may choose to move him now for returns after yet another disappointing first-round playoff exit.

For Minnesota, Gobert’s outgoing deal is a major part of this trade as it clears substantial cap space. He is slated to earn $36.5 million for 2026-27.

DiVincenzo is eligible for an extension after a solid but injury-impacted stretch. Moving him before a new deal helps to balance the salary matching. Phillips, the 22-year-old wing acquired mid-season, has been added to the package to give Houston some depth without disrupting Minnesota’s.

Minnesota will most likely retain some of its core with Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, and, crucially, Ayo Dosunmu, who just signed a five-year, $112 million extension. However, the financial commitment to Ball, Edwards, Durant, and Dosunmu will stretch the luxury tax thresholds.

Edwards has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of a star to really push for titles. While the Timberwolves boast a strong core — they made the conference finals two of the last three seasons — they have been lacking the edge to go over the line.

How the New-Look Wolves Would Look

At 6-foot-11, Durant brings height to the roster. It won’t make up for losing Gobert in defense, but Minnesota can transition away from its defensive game into a more offense-oriented one. Ball’s acquisition is a huge indicator of that.

Durant is one of the greatest scorers in the game, and moving a four-time DPOY for a four-time scoring champion could be a needed move to elevate the Timberwolves to championship-worthy levels.

Durant turns 38 before the start of next season, but his durability hasn’t dropped. He played 78 games this past season, although he had injury setbacks in the postseason.

The Timberwolves will have three high-usage creators in Ball, Edwards, and Durant, but each can operate in varied actions. Edwards has the athleticism and scoring, Ball has the elite passing, while Durant brings the length and shooting.

This will no doubt be an expensive roster, but Durant will possibly be a short-term piece, looking at his age. However, moving Gobert without getting future flexibility like draft picks may come back to haunt Minnesota.





