Timberwolves Trade Pitch Pairs $197 Million All-Star With Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves will enter the 2026 offseason with a clear mandate to give Anthony Edwards the needed co-star support.

The Timberwolves have built a strong core in the past few years but have missed out on a star edge alongside Edwards.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, a Ja Morant move is a possible solution to that problem.

“If the Timberwolves decide to enter the Ja Morant market, they can offer Julius Randle in a multi-team framework to potentially make it happen,” Sidery wrote in an X post.

In his proposed deal, Minnesota receives Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies in turn get Derrick Jones Jr. and Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Los Angeles Clippers. They also get a future pick swap, and a future second pick.

The Clippers, who are the facilitators, will receive Randle from Minnesota.

This potential deal signals Minnesota’s willingness to move to a greater offensive dynamism and star power alongside Edwards.

How the Timberwolves Could Facilitate a Morant Deal

Any move for Morant might seem radioactive, however, the Timberwolves don’t have many tradable assets for some other good options.

The good news is that Minnesota is out of the second apron threshold. This keeps them out of restrictions and gives the front office more flexibility to pursue roster additions than previous years.

Morant is on a five-year, $197 million extension signed in 2022 with the deal running through 2027-28. His cap hit has depressed his trade value, especially given Memphis’s desire to move on. Taking on his salary is not an easy gamble especially for a franchise with a roster featuring the likes of Edwards and Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota has reportedly gauged Randle’s value in trade talks and a three-team setup makes it easy to get Morant. They give the Clippers Randle and the Clippers who have player assets, give it to Memphis.

Game-Changer or Calculated Risk for Anthony Edwards?

Morant next to Edwards as a duo would serve one of the most explosive combos. Both stars are still young and have offensive dynamism. That may be what the Timberwolves need to move out of their more defensive-minded approach.

Morant can also take some of the offensive load from Edwards and that shared responsibility is what separates a decent team from a true contender.

However, Morant isn’t always the most available star. He played only 20 games this season to add to the 59 games he played over the course of the two prior seasons before this one.

This is a major reason the Grizzlies are even considering trading him because there are doubts about his durability as a franchise cornerstone. They would much rather flip him for assets.

Maximizing Edwards’ prime is important and Morant’s deal gives the Timberwolves the upside of acquiring a former All-Star at a potentially discounted price. This could be better than the risks — if Minnesota looks beyond the injuries and off-court shenanigans.

If it works out well, an Edwards-Morant core might accelerate their contention window in the years to come. However, if it doesn’t work out, it will be a major financial headache for the franchise when they chase a rebuild.