Timberwolves Proposed to Land $90M Star PF in Major Stephen Curry Trade

If the Minnesota Timberwolves want to make sure their gamble on LaMelo Ball truly pays off, there is one more trade that must be made this offseason.

In June, the Wolves started the offseason player movement party by trading a king’s ransom to acquire the 24-year-old Ball from the Charlotte Hornets, who selected the star point guard with their top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball, always dripping with confidence, has unlimited potential, but durability concerns have held him back in his six years in the NBA. The Wolves are hoping Ball left injury in Charlotte and will stay healthy from next season and beyond.

But Ball and fellow backcourt star Anthony Edwards need that versatile stretch four big man. Fortunately, there is one player who would make the perfect fit next to both star playmakers.

This Stephen Curry Blockbuster Gives Timberwolves the Perfect Star PF

We’ve seen plenty of big names move this offseason. We may see one more. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has been the centerpiece of trade speculation from the moment LeBron James — whom the Wolves were also in the running for — chose the Philadelphia 76ers after nearly a monthlong free agency. If Curry is ready to waive his no trade clause and move out of Golden State, one team that makes a lot of sense for the two-time league MVP is one few will mention: the Dallas Mavericks.

In a proposed trade, the Mavs land Curry while the Wolves, one of the four teams in the blockbuster, get star forward P.J. Washington to round out their starting five. Here is a potential framework.

Mavs receive: Steph Curry, Dalton Knecht, a 2029 first round pick (via MIN) and second round picks in 2031 and 2032 (via LAL)

Lakers receive: Klay Thompson and a 2033 second round pick (via GSW)

Wolves receive: P.J. Washington and Jake LaRavia

Warriors receive: Dereck Lively II, Max Christie, Donte DiVincenzo, and first round picks in 2029 and 2031 (via DAL)

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give Curry a legitimate shot at a fifth championship while giving the Wolves the starting power forward they need to go toe-to-toe with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

Why Minnesota Comes Out a Massive Winner in This Trade

The Mavs may be getting the best player — by far. The Lakers are sure getting a 3-point marksman who can help open up the floor even more for Luka Doncic. But the Wolves, with Washington, have arguably the league’s most complete starting lineup.

With Ball, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Washington and Rudy Gobert, the Wolves have spectacular offense, perimeter shooting, versatile defense and rim-protection.

Washington isn’t a player who would be categorized as a superstar, but in his own role, he absolutely can be.

The 27-year-old forward has shown what he is capable of when playing alongside an elite floor general — that’s why Lakers fans want him so badly! — which makes him an easy player to bet on for the Wolves.

With Ball and Edwards controlling the offense and taking turns initiating plays, Washington can hang out by the 3-point line and produce as a perimeter player. He can play inside or with his back to the basket, too.