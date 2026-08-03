Timberwolves Target Responds to Report He Could Leave NBA

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ search for another reserve forward may have narrowed considerably over the weekend.

Jeremy Sochan, one of two free agents recently connected to Minnesota, signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. The other, Trendon Watford, was reported Monday to be nearing his first move overseas.

There is one important complication: Watford says the report is not true.

Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews reported that Watford was in “advanced negotiations” with Valencia Basket, which finished with the EuroLeague’s second-best record last season. The Spanish club recently added former NBA forward Mouhamadou Gueye and is continuing to strengthen its frontcourt.

Watford quickly pushed back on social media.

“False news you guys,” Watford wrote on X, cautioning his followers against believing everything they see.

That denial leaves Watford’s future unresolved—and keeps open at least the possibility that Minnesota could still pursue him.

Minnesota’s Frontcourt Options Are Dwindling

ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel recently identified Watford and Sochan as two players generating “rumblings” around the Timberwolves as they searched for an affordable forward to complete their roster.

Sochan is no longer available.

The 23-year-old agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with Portland, giving him an opportunity to earn a rotation role during training camp. The No. 9 pick in the 2022 NBA draft previously made 149 starts for San Antonio before finishing last season with the NBA champion New York Knicks.

His defensive versatility would have made him an intriguing fit behind Jaden McDaniels. Minnesota instead watched another low-cost option leave the board without securing a replacement.

The Wolves traded Julius Randle to Brooklyn and Naz Reid to Charlotte during an offseason headlined by their acquisition of LaMelo Ball. They signed veteran Trey Lyles, but the roster still lacks proven frontcourt depth behind McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota also has little financial flexibility. The Timberwolves remain close to the second-apron hard cap and are limited to minimum-level possibilities for their final roster opening.

That financial reality made Watford and Sochan logical candidates.

Trendon Watford Leaves His NBA Future Open

Philadelphia declined Watford’s $2.8 million team option in June, returning the 25-year-old forward to free agency after one season with the 76ers.

Watford averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 16.3 minutes across 53 appearances. He shot 51.5% from the field but only 20% from 3-point range, a weakness that could complicate his fit on a Minnesota roster needing reliable spacing.

His appeal comes from what he can do with the ball.

At 6-foot-8, Watford can initiate offense, attack mismatches and create opportunities for teammates. He recorded his first career triple-double against Toronto last season, finishing with 20 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

A move to Valencia would give Watford a prominent role for one of Europe’s strongest teams. It would also remove the second of Minnesota’s two known frontcourt targets in a matter of days.

For now, BasketNews’ report and Watford’s public denial stand in direct conflict. No agreement has been announced.

The Timberwolves can still make their pitch. Whether Watford is truly available to hear it remains the larger question.