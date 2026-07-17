Major Timberwolves Update Emerges on Anthony Edwards Amid LeBron James Rumors

LeBron James free agency has kept the league guessing for weeks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have stayed part of that conversation the entire time. Anthony Edwards’ role in it just changed.

For most of the summer, reports said Edwards had stayed out of his own team’s recruiting pitch, and that his silence was hurting Minnesota’s chances. But that appears to have flipped.

Anthony Edwards Reportedly Reaches Out to LeBron James

Earlier this week, multiple reports claimed Edwards had not personally contacted LeBron about joining the Timberwolves, despite Minnesota’s front office pushing hard behind the scenes. That left the Wolves looking like an afterthought next to teams like the Cavaliers, Heat and Warriors.

Scoop B Robinson pushed back hard on that narrative in his latest report. “They telling you, Ant Edwards never reached out to him. That’s a lie,” a source close to the process told him point blank. “He did. He reached out to him and it was received.”

That directly contradicts the version that circulated for days, and changes how Minnesota’s pursuit actually looks behind the scenes.

The front office has been building its case publicly the whole time regardless of what Edwards was or was not doing privately.

Timberwolves president Tim Connelly put it simply: “The recruitment is just this team. Obviously, he’s an unbelievable player. Whatever decision he makes will be the right one. There’s a lot going on. When you’re as great as he is, you should have optionality. When you look at our team, it’s hard not to be excited about what we have. We have the best coach. We have amazing fans.”

What Anthony Edwards’ Outreach Means for the Timberwolves

Coach Chris Finch has made that same case from the bench, pointing to Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels as a group that could make LeBron’s decision easier once he steps on the floor.

The fit shows why. Edwards and Ball can carry the scoring load, while Gobert and McDaniels handle the defensive end, which would ease what James needs to do at this stage of his career.

League sources have also indicated Minnesota ramped up its push in recent weeks, with real belief inside the building that the Wolves can land him if things break right.

Nothing is finalized yet, and James has stayed guarded in public about his next move. If

Edwards truly made that call tonight, Minnesota just gave itself a real shot at closing the gap. The next few days should show whether it’s enough.