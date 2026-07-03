Timberwolves Proposed to Land $196 Million Young Star Duo With Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves could potentially still open doors to move Rudy Gobert this offseason. While no major addition has been made in the center position, it has not been ruled out that the four-time Defensive Player of the Year could be flipped for more pieces.

According to FanSided’s Ian Levy, the Wolves can acquire two decent pieces from the New Orleans Pelicans.

In a proposed deal, the Timberwolves receive Herb Jones, Jordan Poole and a first-round pick. The Pelicans receive Gobert and Donte DiVincenzo.

Minnesota has already moved a couple of pieces in Julius Randle and Naz Reid. They brought in most notably LaMelo Ball, leaving gaps that necessitate further roster additions to build around Anthony Edwards and the new point guard.

This Timberwolves Trade Adds Plenty Around Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves lack the flexibility and luxury and can only move players to accommodate any incomings. Unless it is free agents using their traded mid-level exception.

Gobert carries a significant wage as he is on a $36.5 million cap hit for the 2026-27 season as part of his three-year $109.5 million veteran extension. His age and the team’s directional shift make him a candidate to be moved for younger, more versatile talent.

Poole is on a similar cap fit with Gobert as his deal is worth about $34 million for 2026-27, with the contract expiring after that season.

Jones is an ideal fit to match DiVincenzo’s outgoing deal, making the Wolves cover his spot as he recovers from a long-term injury.

“Giving up DiVincenzo stings, but he only has two more years on his deal and he’ll be out for all of the first year recovering from his Achilles’ injury,” Levy wrote. “But including him allows the Timberwolves to add Herb Jones, an elite forward defender who can hit open 3s (although he’s struggled the past two seasons).”

New Orleans won’t have a problem taking DiVincenzo with Gobert being the main catch. His defense can help them chase at least a postseason spot for the first time in a long while.

This is a pure salary-matching deal, as neither side is on the page of gaining serious cap space with this trade. However, in subsequent seasons, Minnesota will have to deal with Jones’ rising contract due to the three-year extension he signed last summer.

How the New Additions Can Impact Minnesota’s Outlook

Losing Gobert doesn’t look ideal defensively, but the Timberwolves could go for a more athletic roster after adding Ball alongside Edwards.

Poole would fit in Minnesota as a scoring spark off the bench or in certain starting situations, providing shot creation. He has shown strong scoring potential from his Golden State Warriors days down to the Washington Wizards.

“Jordan Poole was much better in New Orleans than he had been in Washington and he can absolutely put points on the board,” Levy added. “His decision-making is messy and his efficiency is mid but there’s a role for him here on a new-look Timberwolves team that has more of a spread offensive mindset.”

Jones would help Minnesota’s wing defense and versatility alongside Jaden McDaniels. The team will still have its perimeter spacing intact after losing Randle.

The Timberwolves may almost certainly still have to make a move for a new center if they move on from Gobert. In a bid to clear space, they didn’t get any solid piece for moving Randle.