Trade Idea Lands Timberwolves Star Point Guard to Help Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves are not good enough to compete at the top of the Western Conference. That much is clear after they lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the playoffs. In order to do that, they need a real point guard.

This past season, Minnesota essentially used Anthony Edwards as its de facto point guard. Donte DiVincenzo was also in charge of ball-handling duties, but he will miss next season after tearing his Achilles. They need a real point guard next season to help out Edwards.

A trade proposal from ESPN would see them land star point guard Ja Morant.

Trade Idea Sees Timberwolves Get Ja Morant

Here is the full trade proposal:

Minnesota Timberwolves get: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies get:

Julius Randle, Terrance Shannon Jr., Joan Beringer

At first glance, this seems like a lot to give up for Morant. Randle has been a solid player for the Wolves since he came over from the Knicks. He is always available for the postseason, even if he struggles at times in the biggest moments. Randle does have some issues with his offense late in games.

Trading away Shannon Jr. is a gamble after he showed flashes in the playoffs of being a bench player who can provide a real spark. Beringer hardly played after being a first-round pick last season, so sending him out wouldn’t hurt them too much.

Morant is a player who has had issues staying on the court. Not only has he had well-documented off-the-court problems, but he has also failed to stay healthy. In the last three seasons combined, Morant has played in just 79 games. Minnesota needs more reliability than that.

The Timberwolves might decide to roll the dice on Morant, but this price seems too steep. Morant has very little trade value, which is why he wasn’t moved at the trade deadline. With DiVincenzo hurt, the Timberwolves need a point guard they can rely on all year long.

Minnesota Has a Gap it is Chasing in the Western Conference

It’s clear that Minnesota has a big gap it is trying to close between itself and the two best teams. The Thunder and the Spurs are clearly the two best teams in the West, and it’s not close. Minnesota needs to make a big move to close that gap.

The Timberwolves tried to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline, but were unable to. They will likely try that again, although DiVincenzo being out hurts their ability to put together a package good enough to bring him in. A superstar is the only way to close the gap.

Rolling the dice on a player like Morant has a chance to backfire on them. However, not rolling the dice has consequences of its own, which might be more dire.