Timberwolves Provide Additional Roster Information After LaMelo Ball Trade: Report

As discussed, the Minnesota Timberwolves have become one of the busiest teams so far this NBA offseason. This claim came true on Thursday morning, after Minnesota agreed to acquire LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade.

Josh Green will also be getting moved to Minnesota. In exchange, the Hornets will be receiving Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps in 2028, 2029, and 2030, and three second-round picks in 2029, 2032, and 2033, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

After Minnesota made the blockbuster deal to fill a much-needed gap at point guard, it could look to continue making moves.

“The Wolves do still have other moves in the works,” says The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. “They need a power forward and they need more shooting.”

Minnesota to Keep Donte DiVincenzo Despite Long-Term Injury

“This organization is always going for it. No matter what,” wrote Krawczynski after the Minnesota Timberwolves completed the trade to acquire LaMelo Ball.

The Timberwolves are doing whatever they feel is necessary to get over the postseason hum and establish themselves as Western Conference contenders.

The Timberwolves were given an update on the Donte DiVincenzo trade rumors.

“I am told that they (the Timberwolves) are not trading Donte DiVincenzo,” Krawczynski added.

DiVincenzo suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon in Minnesota’s first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The 29-year-old guard is out indefinitely with a chance of missing the entire 2026-27 season, per RotoWire.

DiVincenzo was heavily involved in trade talks before suffering the setback. One possible destination was a reunion with the rest of his former Villanova teammates with the New York Knicks. These talks have calmed down. DiVincenzo will remain in Minnesota.

Minnesota Showed Interest in the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

Before Minnesota completed a deal with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire LaMelo Ball, they were reaching out to other teams.

One potential deal involved the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown.

Brown, 29, would join a Timberwolves’ wing group that was already dense. It includes players like Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu, and Terrance Shannon Jr.

Because LaMelo Ball is a point guard, Minnesota decided to add him instead. He will now fill that point guard void while costing the Timberwolves less money than Brown, says Krawczynksi.

Brown has three seasons remaining on a five-year, $285.39 million deal, while Ball has three years left on his five-year, $203.85 million contract. Minnesota will save much-needed cap space while acquiring Ball.

Despite saving money with Lamelo Ball, the Timberwolves are still expected to be a tax-paying team next season. It will be the third year in a row that this has happened.

The goal is an NBA championship. It appears that Minnesota has gotten closer to this goal so far this summer.