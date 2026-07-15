Timberwolves Had Trade Talks With Bulls About Acquiring Young Stud

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the decision to trade for LaMelo Ball. It’s a bold trade that they hope will put them over the hump. Bringing in Ball is supposed to help them fix the point guard problem that they have had over the last couple of years.

It’s certainly a gamble. Ball has struggled with injuries over the course of his career. In addition to that, his style of play next to Anthony Edwards creates questions of its own. Yet, the Wolves believe that the two stars in the backcourt can work it out and play together.

However, Ball wasn’t the only guard that the Timberwolves had discussions about acquiring. They also thought about trading for Josh Giddey.

Timberwolves had Trade Discussions About Josh Giddey

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Minnesota had discussions with the Bulls about possibly trading for Giddey.

“The Wolves had talks with the Celtics about Jaylen Brown, the Milwaukee Bucks about Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Chicago Bulls about Josh Giddey, according to team sources who granted anonymity so they could talk about sensitive negotiations,” Krawczynski wrote.

It sounds like the discussions with Chicago didn’t go very far, however.

“Giddey was another big guard to potentially pair with Edwards, but there was little traction on talks there,” Krawczynski noted.

Adding Giddey would have made him the de facto point guard. In Chicago, he is a combo guard who certainly thrives with the ball in his hands. However, it doesn’t seem that the Bulls were willing to move him, so the Timberwolves quickly moved on to Ball.

Giddey is coming off his best season as a pro. He averaged 17 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. However, he only played 54 games, which is tied for the fewest games he has played in his career. Ball certainly has those same concerns, though.

Minnesota is Betting LaMelo Ball Matures Next Season

Ball is a player with a lot of talent. However, his shot selection has raised major questions. Playing alongside Edwards will be a major test for him to improve those issues. Maturity is at the crux of the issue. Next year will be his seventh season in the league. If he won’t mature now, when will he?

Edwards will not put up with nonsense from Ball when it comes to shot selection. He is the best player on the team, and he is still just 24 years old. Yet, he has helped lead the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals in two of the last three seasons.

Ball can help organize the offense a bit. In the playoffs, a lack of a true point guard was stark. Minnesota had the fifth-worst offense of any playoff team. Ball should be able to help increase that number with his play-making and his deep shooting. He needs to stay healthy, too.