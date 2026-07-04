Minnesota Timberwolves Sign Veteran Forward After NBA Hiatus

The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly adding a veteran forward to their roster for next season.

After the acquisition of LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets, the Timberwolves are lacking depth in the power forward department. Julius Randle is going to the Brooklyn Nets, while Naz Reid is heading to the Queen City.

The Timberwolves have been linked to LeBron James, but team president Tim Connelly found a very good backup power forward.

Timberwolves Signing 10-Year NBA Veteran

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to sign Trey Lyles on a one-year deal. Lyles stepped away from the NBA last season by joining Real Madrid in Spain.

The 30-year-old forward averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 42 games across all competitions in his first season for Madrid.

However, the team had a rough campaign with their first trophyless season since 2011. They were upset by La Laguna Tenerife in the quarterfinals of the Liga ACB playoffs. They also lost to Olympiacos in the EuroLeague Final.

Lyles was fantastic for Madrid in the EuroLeague Final Four, averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. He parted ways with the Spanish club on June 23, writing a farewell message on his Instagram account.

“Madrid, it’s been great, man,” Lyles said, via Euroleague.net. “But it’s time. It’s time to get some R&R. But a great experience here, though. I appreciate y’all. I love all the Madridistas.”

After a brief, one-year hiatus away from the NBA, Lyles is back with the Timberwolves as a backup power forward.

Trey Lyles’ NBA Career

After one season at Kentucky, Trey Lyles entered the NBA Draft in 2015. He was selected 12th overall by the Utah Jazz and started 33 games as a rookie. He averaged 6.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 80 games.

Lyles was traded to the Denver Nuggets after his second season as part of the Donovan Mitchell draft day deal. He spent two seasons at Denver, averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

In the summer of 2019, Lyles became a free agent and joined the San Antonio Spurs. He also played two seasons in San Antonio and was even a starter in his first year there. He left as a free agent and signed with the Detroit Pistons in 2021.

However, Lyles’ tenure in Detroit lasted just half a season when he was traded to the Sacramento Kings. He had some of his best years with the Kings, spending three and a half seasons there. He averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists as a backup power forward.

But after 10 years in the NBA, Lyles decided to take a break and play in Europe for the first time in his career. It was a very solid stint since he was able to return and join the Timberwolves.