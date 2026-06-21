Minnesota Timberwolves Set Unrealistic Asking Price For Jaden McDaniels

The Minnesota Timberwolves have valued their two-way wing Jaden McDaniels so much that they have set an unrealistic asking price for teams to get him in a trade this offseason.

According to NBA insider Mike Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Timberwolves would only put McDaniels on the trading block if it means they are getting either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic, two of the best players in the world.

This comes after numerous teams called the Timberwolves to inquire about the availability of McDaniels via trade.

“Other teams have always called on rising swingman Jaden McDaniels,” Scotto reported. “Minnesota has made him essentially untradable unless it was for a blockbuster trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic.”

Jaden McDaniels Has Been The Timberwolves’ Biggest Playoff Riser

Jaden McDaniels, who is 25 years old, has been with the Timberwolves since 2020. His best season came in their 2025-2026 NBA campaign, where he averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 51.5% from the field across 73 games.

McDaniels’ numbers rose in the playoffs, where he played as the Timberwolves’ best perimeter defender. McDaniels averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 49.5% in the playoffs, where the Timberwolves got bounced out in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs.

He had his playoff career-high 32 points and 10 rebounds against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of the first round to knock off the Jokic-led squad.

The Timberwolves have had deep playoff runs in the past three years. In 2024 and 2025, they lost in the Western Conference Finals, before bowing down this year in the conference semifinals.

Timberwolves Look To Add Another Elite Two-Way Performer

Jaden McDaniels has been the X-factor for the Timberwolves as an elite two-player in the past playoffs.

This offseason, the Timberwolves are looking to add one more by possibly trading away center Rudy Gobert to the Boston Celtics for former NBA champion Derrick White, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“In reference to Minnesota’s interest in White, which The Athletic’s Sam Amick first reported Friday morning, trading him for Rudy Gobert would represent a clear salary match. Sources say that Boston, furthermore, has inquired about Gobert before … most recently at February’s trade deadline,” he reported.

“Now I don’t think that the Wolves are actively shopping Gobert, either way, but Minnesota is said to be as exploratory and open-minded as Boston when it comes to shaking up the roster around the team’s clear alpha (Edwards).”

Adding White would form the Timberwolves’ terrific two-way backcourt with Edwards, while McDaniels adds versatility on both ends as a wing.

The Timberwolves are also in dire need of a point guard as they anticipate a possible retirement of Mike Conley.

Among other players the Timberwolves are rumored to be interested in is Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls.

Giddey would give Minnesota a solid playmaker for Edwards and his supporting cast, but his defense remains a weakness.

For now, the team waits for the 2026 NBA Draft, where they will be picking 28th in the first round.