Timberwolves’ Top Free Agent Projected to Join Conference Rival

The Minnesota Timberwolves could lose their top reserve Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency to a Western Conference rival.

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the betting favorites to land Alexander-Walker if he’s not returning.

Online sports book Bovada has the Lakers as a +235 favorite to become Alexander-Walker’s next team if he’s not returning to the Timberwolves next season. Trailing the Lakers behind are the Brooklyn Nets (+290), Golden State Warriors (+425), Miami Heat (+525), Toronto Raptors (+900) and Oklahoma City Thunder (+230).

Alexander-Walker is among the top free agents that the Timberwolves are hoping to keep. Julius Randle and Naz Reid are the other two. But unlike Alexander-Walker, Randle and Reid have player options, which, if they pick up, will put the Timberwolves in a financial crunch.

Alexander-Walker is an unrestricted free agent this summer and is expected to get a substantial raise from his $4.3 million salary this past season.

Timberwolves Can’t Run it Back, Says NBA Insider

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said he’d be surprised if the Timberwolves bring them all back.

“Well, I don’t think they can keep this team together,” Windhorst said on “Pardon My Take” on May 27. “The core, they can, but… so Julius Randle’s a free agent. Nickeil Alexander Walker is a free agent and Naz Reid is a free agent. He has an opt out which I’m sure he’s going to take. Ant’s contract is very large.

“I would be surprised if they were able to re-sign all three guys. I suppose they could trade another player off to keep them, maybe they can, I mean, I don’t know, but I would be kind of surprised if they could afford all three.”

The Lakers can take advantage of the Timberwolves’ financial situation. However, they are projected to only have the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception, which might not be enough to land Alexander-Alexander

Unless LeBron James opts out and take a paycut to get the Lakers under the luxury tax and gain access to the $14.1 million non-taxpayer MLE, the Lakers will have no chance to land Alexander-Walker.

The 26-year-old 3-and-D wing is coming off a solid season with the Timberwolves, averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He’s shot over 38% from the 3-point line in the last two seasons that makes him one of the best 3-and-D wings in the market this summer.

In Game 4 against the Thunder, the 6-foot-5 Canadian wing exploded for 23 points and six assists.

Alexander-Walker and newly-minted NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder are first cousins.

Nickeil Walker-Alexander Doesn’t Rule Out Returning

After their playoff exit, questions about his future naturally followed.

“It’s the elephant in the room,” Walker-Alexander told reporters. “I haven’t given it thought at all. Still trying to process this year. I get the chance to be a full-time dad now, at least for a week before things get crazy and you’ve got to back into this world.”

Alexander-Walker was only a throw-in the Mike Conley trade in 2023. But he blossomed into a key rotation piece for the back-to-back Western Conference finalist.

Alexander-Walker said will take the time and talk to his agent what the best course of action in his first opportunity to get paid. But he appreciates the Timberwolves for helping his development and doesn’t rule out a return.

“I’ll never burn a bridge,” he told reporters. “For me to have this opportunity, and I love Minnesota, and what the fans have meant to me, what the team has meant to me. This is the only place I’ve had a real opportunity to play and be the best version of myself. … There’s no way that I’m going to go into the offseason and X-out Minnesota. That’d be crazy.”