Minnesota Timberwolves Warned About Possible Ben Simmons Pursuit

The Minnesota Timberwolves traded away Julius Randle and Naz Reid this summer, creating a hole at power forward heading into next season.

The Timberwolves signed Trey Lyles in free agency, though he might be best suited as a backup power forward. Jaden McDaniels can play the position, but he’s better at his natural position at small forward.

One of the names available at the moment is former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons, whose recent social media post went viral. Simmons is reportedly looking to make an NBA comeback, and several teams are interested, as per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

Timberwolves Warned About Ben Simmons

While Ben Simmons has primarily played point guard during his NBA career, he has the size and athleticism to play power forward.

At 6-foot-10, Simmons could duplicate Julius Randle’s success as a secondary playmaker. He used to play defense as well, though his back injuries might have robbed him of his athleticism.

According to La Velle E. Neal III of The Minnesota Star Tribune, the Timberwolves should stay away from Simmons.

“Simmons has been limited by back issues going back to 2022 when he was with the Nets,” Neal wrote. “He didn’t play at all last year. While he has reportedly regained his athleticism, it’s unclear how many minutes he’ll be able to log. What are the assurances that his back won’t flare up again? The Wolves need someone who can handle a workload of a four.”

Neal added that Simmons’ lack of shooting would be a problem for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball need floor spacers, which Randle and Naz Reid did over the past two seasons.

While it’s good to see Simmons get another chance in the NBA, the Timberwolves don’t have the luxury of time. They made the gamble of acquiring Ball, and they are on the clock in terms of competing for a championship in a loaded Western Conference.

Ben Simmons Won’t Get Automatic Roster Spot

Speaking on a recent live stream, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed that no team is going to give Ben Simmons a guaranteed roster spot.

“They would need to actually see him regain this athleticism and see what he actually looks like in a five-on-five setting day after day after day, really competing at the highest level because we just haven’t seen that for him for years now,” Fischer said, via BasketNews.

Simmons’ last healthy season was in 2020-21, when he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals on 55.7% shooting. He has been plagued by multiple back injuries over the past few years and didn’t even play last season.