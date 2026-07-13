Timberwolves Send Warning About Anthony Edwards Amid Offseason Grind

Anthony Edwards seemed to be poised for a massive leap next season as the Minnesota Timberwolves delivered a stunning update on their franchise star’s progression amid the offseason grind.

According to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, Edwards is engaged in his workouts at an unprecedented level. Finch also pointed out that Edwards has become more mature over the past few months and is incredibly serious about taking a leap by sharpening his game this offseason.

“He’s engaged in a way like I’ve not seen, and I think it’s a combination of factors,” Finch said in an interview with Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune. “Obviously, [there’s] excitement of playing alongside LaMelo… I think it’s also a maturation and recognizing what the team needs, where the team’s at. He’s far more like, I think, just engaged in the overall sport.”

Edwards, who is just 24 years old, had a spectacular 2025-2026 NBA season. Playing 61 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, he averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per contest. He shot well at 48.9% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range.

A potential next step could catapult him to the MVP conversations at 25 years old, especially if he leads the Timberwolves to one of the top spots in the Western Conference alongside LaMelo Ball, the newest addition to the Timberwolves roster.

Minnesota Timberwolves Open New Era With LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves acquired star point guard Ball, role player Josh Green, and the draft rights to Isaiah Evans. Ball brings massive playmaking skills to play next to Edwards, who has taken an initiator role more prominently over the past season.

Ball still has three seasons left on his massive $203.8 million contract extension.

To get Ball, Minnesota sent versatile forward Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three future first-round pick swaps, and three second-round picks to Charlotte.

They also gave up Julius Randle for a second-round pick a week before acquiring Ball from the Hornets.

The Timberwolves still have elite defenders Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert on the roster to complete the team’s two-way identity.

Timberwolves Find New Excitement With Anthony Edwards-LaMelo Ball Pairing

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch is the most excited person upon knowing the team acquired LaMelo Ball to pair up with Anthony Edwards.

Finch said it reinvigorated him as a coach, allowing him to create more creative sets for the two star guards.

“It’s reinvigorated me in a lot of ways,” Finch said in the same interview with Hine. “It does have the feel of we’re all walking into a new landscape. I intend to assert myself more back into the processes. We have a lot of great coaches who do a great job, but I want to be a little more hands-on this season.”

“[Ball is] almost ideal in the sense that he’s got such a high IQ and so much connectivity, and you just have to look at the numbers when he’s on the floor, how much better people shoot.”

The Timberwolves ended their season in the second round after losing to the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs.

In the two seasons before that, the team competed in the Western Conference Finals but lost on both occasions.

Now, with a new look, the Timberwolves are expected to make a noise once again in the West.