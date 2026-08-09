Timberwolves Send Warning About Rudy Gobert After LaMelo Ball Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves will enjoy a rejuvenated squad next season after pulling off a blockbuster trade to acquire LaMelo Ball and pair him up with Anthony Edwards.

But besides Edwards, the Timberwolves are also expecting Ball to unlock center Rudy Gobert’s offensive game.

According to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch in his appearance on the Road Trippin Show, Ball would help boost Gobert’s rim-running abilities and could propel him as one of the top rim threats in the NBA next season.

“LaMelo has never played with someone like Rudy,” Finch said. “On our side, we’ve never really managed to exploit Rudy as a lob threat. We simply didn’t have that type of passer with the ball in their hands so much.”

Ball is known to be an excellent passer. He was the engine of the Charlotte Hornets’ offense last season, when he averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game in 72 games played.

For so long, the biggest knock on Gobert’s game has been his self-creation, and having Ball as his primary point guard would help him get easier looks inside the paint.

Rudy Gobert Raises The Floor Of The Minnesota Timberwolves

Finch also talked about how Gobert changes the game and raises the floor of the team when he is on the floor.

“Above all, he’s an excellent teammate. He does things the right way. He’s a player who raises the minimum level of your team. When he’s on the court every night, you know your team is going to reach a certain level and have a chance to win,” Finch said.

“He’s a great professional. With Rudy, all the things he accomplishes, everything that happens behind the scenes at a very high level consistently, aren’t always noticed. On the other hand, his mistakes are very visible, so people can easily point fingers at them.”

Gobert averaged 10.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game across 76 games with the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves went to back-to-back Western Conference Finals in 2024 and 2025 with Gobert as their starting center. They then lost in the 2026 Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs led by Victor Wembanyama.

Chris Finch Calls Out Criticisms On Rudy Gobert

Chris Finch came to the defense of Rudy Gobert after years of criticism of his game.

Finch said Gobert has been a great teammate for the Timberwolves. The head coach is also lobbying for him to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“I really find it unfortunate the way people criticize Rudy,” Finch said in the same podcast. “And internally, it’s something around which our players have rallied. All our guys have lined up behind Rudy because they understand how important he is to us.”

“He’s confident, and he has every reason to think he’s a great player because he really is one. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Gobert is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year (tied for the most in league history), a three-time NBA All-Star, a four-time All-NBA selection, and a nine-time All-Defensive selection.

Gobert will lead the Timberwolves’ defense once more next season as they look to find a breakthrough once more in the Western Conference.