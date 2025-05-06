Golden State Warriors Looking to Win Another Series Against More Youthful Team

Warriors Advance – Scary Team Unleashed!

The Golden State Warriors proved to the NBA that they get better with time as they head into the next round against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in a decisive game 7 win on Sunday night. Golden State is the scariest team remaining in the playoffs.

They have been battle-tested as some of the key players remain on the team from previous postseasons. They have veterans such as Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green to provide key leadership on and off the court. It was Green that helped set the tone before Game 7.

Green, and Butler become vocal leaders

“Draymond set the tone last night at the team meeting,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who joined the meeting later and was pleased to find out Green addressed issues he wanted to bring up. “He owned up to losing his poise in Game 6, and I agreed with him. I thought the flagrant foul was a tone-setter, and he knew it and so he talked to the group and said, ‘I got to be poised and I have to be better, and we’re going to come in here tomorrow and get it done.’ And I think his emotional stability tonight, just his poise from the start, set a great tone.”

“My message to my guys was I wasn’t being who I was,” Butler said. “In a sense of pumping confidence into my guys. I think that’s a part of my leadership that I’ve learned and gained throughout my years of playing this game at a high level.

“I wasn’t doing that for the first six games, so I wanted to make sure to let them know that I was going to show everything was going to be fine, we’re right where we wanted to be and I think I got back to being who I’m supposed to be.”

Warriors vs Timberwolves Prediction

The Warriors will need a team performance to stop all-star Anthony Edward’s. Edward is an explosive guard who can score at any point. Many consider him the next superstar who will become the face of the league. It will be a similar challenge for the Warriors as they must face a younger more talented team to advance to the next round.

Timberwolves Rudy Gobert could be a major concern for the Warriors as they are one of the most undersized teams in the league. Golden State will rely on their wisdom and veteran leadership much like they did in the series against Houston.

It should also be another physical series as Green and Bulter are two of the most physical defenders in the league. With one of the greatest shooters in the history of the NBA Stephen Curry, the Warriors will always have a chance to win a game.

I predict the Warriors to win the series in 6 games as they not only have a great team they have one of the better coaches in Kerr.