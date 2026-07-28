Ex-Minnesota Timberwolves 1st Round Pick Leaves NBA to Play in Italy

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Wendell Moore Jr. 26th overall in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft. After four seasons in the league, Moore has taken his talents overseas in Italy.

In a press release on Tuesday, Virtus Bologna announced that they have signed Moore to a one-year contract.

“Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna SpA announces that it has reached a one-year agreement with Wendell Moore Jr.,” the statement read. “Virtus Bologna officially welcomes Wendell to the great black and white family.”

Moore has also played for the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets during his four-year stint in the NBA. He’ll join a couple of fellow ex-NBA players on the Bologna roster, Bobi Klintman and Kessler Edwards.

Bologna are two-time EuroLeague champions, 17-time Italian League winners and eight-time Italian Cup holders.

Wendell Moore Jr.’s Career

A five-star recruit in high school, Wendell Moore Jr. played three seasons at Duke from 2019 to 2022. He entered the NBA draft in 2022 and was selected 26th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Moore primarily played for the Timberwolves’ G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, in his two seasons in Minnesota. He only appeared in 54 games, averaging 1.1 points and 0.6 rebounds in 4.2 minutes per game.

The former Blue Devil was traded to the Detroit Pistons in the summer of 2024 as a salary-dumping move by the Timberwolves. He played 20 games for the Pistons, averaging 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 10.9 minutes per game before getting waived.

Moore signed with the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16 games. He returned to the Pistons last season, playing six games and averaging just 1.6 points per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves This Offseason

After coming up short against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a big trade this offseason.

The Timberwolves acquired LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team trade with the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets. Julius Randle was traded to the Nets, while Naz Reid was sent to the Hornets.

Josh Green also arrived from the Hornets, and Mouhamadou Gueye joined from the Bulls. They added Trey Lyles in free agency after spending last season at Real Madrid. He could serve as the starting power forward after the Timberwolves failed to sign LeBron James in free agency.

The Timberwolves also re-signed Jaylen Clark, Bones Hyland and Ayo Dosunmu to new contracts. Dosunmu was coming off a breakout postseason campaign and earned a four-year, $112 million deal.

As for departures, Kyle Anderson and Mike Conley left in free agency. Anderson signed with the Toronto Raptors, and Conley joined the Boston Celtics.

According to ESPN’s Zack Kram, the Timberwolves gambled a lot this offseason, especially without a reliable forward option outside of Jaden McDaniels.