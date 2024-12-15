10 Most Overrated NBA Point Guards of All Time, Ranked

In the NBA, point guards are one of the most fawned-over positions.

Point guards are considered the “floor generals” on the court, expected to not only handle the ball expertly and provide key defense but also to have the vision and quick wits to guide the offense effectively.

Being an effective point guard is without question one of the more daunting challenges in the sport — but some point guards over the decades haven’t lived up to their hype.

Here’s Heavy’s take on the 10 most overrated point guards of all time:

10. Steve Nash

The ex-Dallas Maverick was the No. 1 player — period — on a 2024 list of the most overrated NBA players of the 2000s, but that is perhaps a little harsh. Nash won two MVPs, played in eight All-Star games, and was selected for seven All-NBA teams, including three First Teams. He also placed first in the league multiple times for assists for the season, assists per game, free throw percentage and more. However, the fact that Steve Nash was never able to turn his regular-season accolades and generally excellent play into a championship does earn him the No. 10 spot on our list of most overrated point guards ever.

9. Anfernee ‘Penny’ Hardaway

An exciting player, very well liked by fans, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway never managed to sustain a consistent level of play to justify the opinion of him held by fans and media alike. Injuries derailed what was an initial hot start to his career, and an inability to adapt to the limitations of his older body eventually dulled what could have been a great career.

8. Spud Webb

Known for his height — or lack of — combined with intense athletic prowess, Spud Webb impressed a generation of fans in the 1980s with his incredible 46-inch vertical as a 5-foot-6 man. Best known for his impressive dunk contest wars more than his actual play, his reputation well overpowers his actual contribution to the Atlanta Hawks.

7. Baron Davis

Baron Davis had a very good career, remembered by many as a great one — but it was given undeserved shine in hindsight following an incredible 2007 NBA playoffs where the Golden State Warriors produced the greatest numerical upset in NBA playoff history, beating a team with 25 more wins in the regular season. Two NBA All Star appearances and a two seasons as Steals Leader cap off a very respectable career, but one that is overrated thanks to the hype created by one fantastic series.

6. Trae Young

Mr. Inconsistency, Trae Young‘s position as a hallmark point guard in the league has never been in question since he brought the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. But mediocre shooting and an inability to bring the Hawks into the main portion of the playoffs puts him at No. 6 on our list, especially considering his reputation as an elite player — though some argue he’s a “disrespected star,” saying fans in the 2024 season are “ungrateful.”

5. Jason Kidd

Many observers believe that Hall of Famer Jason Kidd was at the elite level of point guards in his era back in the 1990s and 2000s. And he was certainly a good one, without question. But his abundance of turnovers and good-but-not-great shooting stats — 40.4% in his career — should certainly bring down his stock to a lower grade than the pedestal many have him on.

4. Gilbert Arenas

A good player who was unduly thought of as the physical and spiritual replacement for Michael Jordan at the Washington Wizards after overcoming his selection as a mere second-round draft pick. Arenas’ ability to shoot 3-point shots from far outside the line and some early, mild playoff success boosted his stock beyond his actual achievements, while injuries ultimately cut short what was a promising but eventually never-quite-fulfilled Cinderella-story career.

3. Jason Williams

A classic example of the clash between style and substance, Jason Williams‘ earned reputation as an elite passer often leads to the conflation of him as an elite point guard, which he was not. A good, not outstanding, shooter, and a limited defender, “White Chocolate” is certainly a greater entertainer than he ever was as an all-around point guard.

2. James Harden

Not a great surprise here, James Harden was a dynamo for the Houston Rockets, turning into one of the top players of the game in his prime from 2018-2020. However, since moving east to the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently to the Philadelphia 76ers and then west to the LA Clippers, he has been a raging disappointment. A few good years does not qualify him to be considered one of the greatest point guards of all time, especially given the current state of his play.

1. Ben Simmons

The enormous, 6-foot-10 point guard was supposed to be a next-level revelation for the league when he was drafted in 2016, with some saying shortly after that he was set to take the reins of the league from LeBron James. Ben Simmons did not, and in emphatic style — in great part due to his very poor shooting. Some will remember his potential and impressive early years, but ultimately so far, his career has amounted to maddeningly little.

