NBA Fans Blasts Adam Silver’s AI Plan To Help Referees

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is ready to use artificial intelligence in helping referees review calls.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Silver was asked how the league will improve its officiating and how to make reviews quicker.

“We’re going to move to a system like that where that whole category of calls will be automatic,” Silver said, via ClutchPoints. “It’s going to be, ‘Laker ball,’ ‘Knick ball,’ whatever it is, ‘Thunder ball.’ Those calls will be done by an AI automated system with cameras lined around the court. And it will take all of those so-called objective calls out of the hands of the referees.”

Silver added that the system is similar to Hawk-Eye, which has been used in baseball, cricket and tennis.

NBA Fans Blast Adam Silver’s AI Plan

Despite the vision of having an automated system that will make reviewing calls faster, Adam Silver’s plan to use AI was immediately criticized by fans online.

Here are some of the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter.

@NYSportsGiusep: “Why cant the refs just review the game afterwards and learn from it and not call the same bs?”

@mikesidewinder: “No one asked for this. Fix the flopping, for the love of God.”

@13SamosOnX: “Resorting to AI to fix everything will not bring it back.”

@Mias_revenge: “So when can fans vote on impeaching Adam Silver from office?”

@Sportsman144: “Hopefully, that I stands for intelligence, not ignorance.”

@KidSalami_: “The problem is HOW the game is officiated.”

MLB has already introduced the ABS Challenge System, which has been a rousing success. There was some pushback before it was implemented, but now it’s one of the best decisions made by Rob Manfred.

Maybe it could have the same effect on the NBA, though MLB tested the system for seven years in the minor leagues.

Adam Silver Happy With Officiating of 2026 NBA Playoffs

In the same appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Adam Silver also discussed the narrative about the officiating in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Despite the discourse, the NBA commissioner was happy about the referees doing their job in high-pressure games.

“Can officiating get better? Of course, we’re always working on that,” Silver said, via Athlon Sports. “Can officials get fooled occasionally? We’re always looking that as well. The officiating is incredible.”

While there have been some rough non-calls and wrong calls, the physicality in the playoffs has been a welcome sight for fans. However, the experience of seeing players flop and sell calls is starting to infuriate some members of the fanbase.

Charles Barkley Calls Out Adam Silver

In addition to flopping and officiating, another discourse about the NBA in this year’s playoffs is their current broadcast setup.

Charles Barkley even called out Adam Silver in an interview with Sports Illustrated for “disrespecting” fans.

“I think the games are too disjointed right now,” Barkley said, via BasketNews. “NBC, Peacock, Amazon, I think we have disrespected the fans. They don’t know when the games are on. I just think that’s really unfair to the fans.”

The good news for fans? The NBA Finals will only be available on ABC.