When Is The 2026 NBA Draft: Date, Order, Where To Watch, And Projected First Pick

The 2026 NBA Draft is right around the corner, and while the New York Knicks are closing up celebrations on winning the Finals, the rest of the league is looking towards the offseason and the young players they can add through the draft.

Here is all the information you need to know about the upcoming NBA Draft, including when and where it is happening, the official team order for every single pick, and who experts believe will be chosen first overall.

When Is The NBA Draft: Date, Time, Location, And How To Watch

The 2026 NBA Draft is being held on June 23 and June 24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The first round of the draft will begin on Tuesday, June 23, at 8 pm EST and will be available to watch live on ESPN. The second round of the draft will be on Wednesday, June 24, starting at the same 8 pm EST time and also live on ESPN.

The NBA Draft has been held at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, every year since 2013, except 2020, which saw it held virtually.

Unlike the NFL Draft, basketball tends to stick to one location instead of moving around every year. In the past, the NBA Draft was in the Prudential Center in New Jersey from 2011 to 2012, Madison Square Garden in the 2000s, while it bounced around from different NBA arenas in the 1990s. From 1981 to 1991, the draft was held in the Felt Forum in New York City.

The NBA Draft will likely continue to be held in Barclays Center for the foreseeable future, as it is near the league’s headquarters as well as the headquarters for its main broadcasting partner in ESPN.

2026 Draft Order: All 60 Picks For Every Single Team

Here is the official order for the 2026 NBA Draft, starting with the first round.

First Round Draft Order:

Second Round Draft Order:

31. New York (from Washington via Oklahoma City and Houston) 32. Memphis (from Indiana via Milwaukee) 33. Brooklyn 34. Sacramento 35. San Antonio (from Utah via Minnesota) 36. LA Clippers (from Memphis via Atlanta and Utah) 37. Oklahoma City (from Dallas) 38. Chicago (from New Orleans via Boston, Detroit, and Portland) 39. Houston (from Chicago via Washington) 40. Boston (from Milwaukee via Orlando) 41. Miami (from Golden State via Charlotte, New York, Oklahoma City, and Atlanta) 42. San Antonio (from Portland via New Orleans) 43. Brooklyn (from the LA Clippers via Houston) 44. San Antonio (from Miami via Indiana) 45. Sacramento (from Charlotte via San Antonio, Atlanta, and New York) 46. Orlando 47. Phoenix (from Philadelphia via Houston and Oklahoma City) 48. Dallas (from Phoenix via Washington) 49. Denver (from Atlanta via Brooklyn and Golden State) 50. Toronto 51. Washington (from Minnesota via Detroit and New York) 52. LA Clippers (from Cleveland) 53. Houston 54. Golden State (from the Los Angeles Lakers via Toronto, Miami, and Cleveland) 55. New York 56. Chicago (from Denver via Minnesota, Phoenix, and Charlotte) 57. Atlanta (from Boston) 58. New Orleans (from Detroit via New York, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Orlando, and LA) 59. Minnesota (from San Antonio via Indiana) 60. Washington (from Oklahoma City via San Antonio and Miami) That is the complete 2026 NBA Draft order for the first two rounds. It is subject to change with draft-day trades, but leading into the event, that’s how the order looks. The Pacers and Trail Blazers are the only two teams without a pick heading into the draft.

Projected First Overall Pick And Other Top Prospects

As the Wizards hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, they have an open choice as to who to pick first overall.

Based on recent mock drafts and expert opinions, the overarching thought is that A.J. Dybantsa of BYU will be selected first overall. Darryn Peterson of Kansas is the next-likely option, but according to the latest reports, the Wizards have eyes for Dybansta as they begin a new era of the franchise.

The 2026 NBA Draft is separated by a top four, followed by the rest of the prospects. That top four includes Dybantsa, Peterson, Cameron Boozer of Duke, and Caleb Wilson of North Carolina.

According to Jeremy Woo’s latest mock draft on ESPN.com, Peterson will go second to the Jazz, Boozer third to the Grizzlies, and Wilson fourth to the Bulls.

After that, guards Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., Darius Acuff, and Kingston Flemings are expected to be the likely fifth through ninth picks.

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Other top prospects to keep an eye on are Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, and Yaxel Lendeborg of Michigan, Nate Ament of Tennessee, Brayden Burries of Arizona, and several others who are expected to be solid players in the league.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is projected to be one of the strongest in recent history. The 2025 draft class already looks like it has some stars in the making in Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, and Kon Knueppel, and this 2026 group appears to be the same, with that standout top four prospects followed by other high-level players.

That’s all the information you need to know about the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, with the dates, times, location, order, and top prospects.