The 2026 NBA Draft begins Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET, with Round 1 airing on ABC and ESPN from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Washington Wizards own the No. 1 pick, followed by the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, while trades and roster moves are expected to shape the night.
Heavy will track every pick, major trade, rumor and team fit throughout the night, with quick analysis on what each move means.
2026 NBA Draft Live Updates: Picks, Trades and Rumors
What Channel Is the NBA Draft On?
ABC and ESPN for Round 1; ESPN for Round 2.
NBA Draft Order: Full List of First-Round Picks
- Washington Wizards
- Utah Jazz
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Chicago Bulls
- LA Clippers, from Indiana Pacers
- Brooklyn Nets
- Sacramento Kings
- Atlanta Hawks, from New Orleans Pelicans
- Dallas Mavericks
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Golden State Warriors
- Oklahoma City Thunder, from LA Clippers
- Miami Heat — reportedly traded to Milwaukee Bucks
- Charlotte Hornets
- Chicago Bulls, from Portland Trail Blazers
- Memphis Grizzlies, from Phoenix Suns via Orlando Magic
- Oklahoma City Thunder, from Philadelphia 76ers
- Charlotte Hornets, from Orlando Magic via Phoenix Suns
- Toronto Raptors
- San Antonio Spurs, from Atlanta Hawks
- Detroit Pistons, from Minnesota Timberwolves
- Philadelphia 76ers, from Houston Rockets via Oklahoma City Thunder
- Atlanta Hawks, from Cleveland Cavaliers
- New York Knicks
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Denver Nuggets
- Boston Celtics
- Minnesota Timberwolves, from Detroit Pistons — reportedly traded to Brooklyn Nets
- Cleveland Cavaliers, from San Antonio Spurs via Atlanta Hawks
- Dallas Mavericks, from Oklahoma City Thunder via Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers
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2026 NBA Draft Live Updates: Start Time, Channel, Pick Order, Trades & Tracker