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2026 NBA Draft Live Updates: Start Time, Channel, Pick Order, Trades & Tracker

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2026 NBA Draft - Round One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Kingston Flemings poses on the red carpet prior to Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The 2026 NBA Draft begins Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET, with Round 1 airing on ABC and ESPN from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Washington Wizards own the No. 1 pick, followed by the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, while trades and roster moves are expected to shape the night.

Heavy will track every pick, major trade, rumor and team fit throughout the night, with quick analysis on what each move means.

2026 NBA Draft Live Updates: Picks, Trades and Rumors

What Channel Is the NBA Draft On?

ABC and ESPN for Round 1; ESPN for Round 2.

NBA Draft Order: Full List of First-Round Picks

  1. Washington Wizards
  2. Utah Jazz
  3. Memphis Grizzlies
  4. Chicago Bulls
  5. LA Clippers, from Indiana Pacers
  6. Brooklyn Nets
  7. Sacramento Kings
  8. Atlanta Hawks, from New Orleans Pelicans
  9. Dallas Mavericks
  10. Milwaukee Bucks
  11. Golden State Warriors
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder, from LA Clippers
  13. Miami Heat — reportedly traded to Milwaukee Bucks
  14. Charlotte Hornets
  15. Chicago Bulls, from Portland Trail Blazers
  16. Memphis Grizzlies, from Phoenix Suns via Orlando Magic
  17. Oklahoma City Thunder, from Philadelphia 76ers
  18. Charlotte Hornets, from Orlando Magic via Phoenix Suns
  19. Toronto Raptors
  20. San Antonio Spurs, from Atlanta Hawks
  21. Detroit Pistons, from Minnesota Timberwolves
  22. Philadelphia 76ers, from Houston Rockets via Oklahoma City Thunder
  23. Atlanta Hawks, from Cleveland Cavaliers
  24. New York Knicks
  25. Los Angeles Lakers
  26. Denver Nuggets
  27. Boston Celtics
  28. Minnesota Timberwolves, from Detroit Pistons — reportedly traded to Brooklyn Nets
  29. Cleveland Cavaliers, from San Antonio Spurs via Atlanta Hawks
  30. Dallas Mavericks, from Oklahoma City Thunder via Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers

 

Erik Anderson is an award-winning sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com. He also focuses on the trading card market. His work has appeared in nationally-recognized outlets including The New York Times, Associated Press , USA Today, and ESPN. More about Erik Anderson

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2026 NBA Draft Live Updates: Start Time, Channel, Pick Order, Trades & Tracker

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