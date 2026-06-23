2026 NBA Draft Live Updates: Start Time, Channel, Pick Order, Trades & Tracker

The 2026 NBA Draft begins Tuesday, June 23, at 8 p.m. ET, with Round 1 airing on ABC and ESPN from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Washington Wizards own the No. 1 pick, followed by the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, while trades and roster moves are expected to shape the night.

Heavy will track every pick, major trade, rumor and team fit throughout the night, with quick analysis on what each move means.

2026 NBA Draft Live Updates: Picks, Trades and Rumors

Sort by Latest Latest Oldest Oldest Tom Cleary 🚨 THE 2026 NBA DRAFTEES HAVE ARRIVED IN BROOKLYN FOR ROUND 1 OF THE NBA DRAFT! https://t.co/LnnwVQh8Gj — NBA (@NBA) 🥳 😱 😤 👏 ❤️ 🏆 React Link Copy link Facebook Share on Facebook X Share on X Email Share via email Tickaroo Live Blog Software

What Channel Is the NBA Draft On?

ABC and ESPN for Round 1; ESPN for Round 2.