NBA Hall of Famers Come Together for Jerry Colangelo Golf Classic

Some of the most talented basketball players in history casually chatted in Scottsdale, Arizona on Thursday and Friday, getting together for the Jerry Colangelo Golf Classic.

Colangelo, the former owner of the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks, is the chairman of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and held his 14th annual golf event at the iconic Arizona Biltmore Hotel.

The group of NBA Hall of Famers and other basketball stars enjoyed a welcome reception and silent auction on Thursday evening and then a round of golf on Friday morning.

They paid homage to Colangelo, who has done so much for the state of Arizona and also had a major hand in the success of USA Basketball during his run as managing director from 2005 through his retirement in 2021.

“It’s almost two lifetimes,” former NBA head coach P.J. Carlesimo told Heavy. “He has done so many things for the city of Phoenix, for the state, with the teams and all of that. And then fast-forward to what he did for USA Basketball and what he’s done for the Hall of Fame is like a whole other lifetime.

“I’ve known him an awful long time. People always throw around the words legend and icon. Jerry is legitimately a legend. It would be hard to come up with anybody that did more for basketball in the U.S. Certainly this century, and probably ever.”

Local, National Stars Make Appearances

Some of the more iconic athletes in Arizona were on hand for the festivities.

Former Suns power forward Charles Barkley was present for both the welcome reception and the round of golf, as were former coach Mike D’Antoni and former Suns players Tom Chambers, Eddie Johnson and Mark West.

Colangelo also owned the Phoenix Mercury, and longtime star Diana Taurasi participated in the golf tournament on Friday morning. NBA legends like Julius Erving, Paul Pierce, Gary Payton and Ralph Sampson were also in town for the festivities.

“This is like a family reunion, seeing the guys that come consistently every year like Charles, Julius, Tom Chambers,” Sampson said. “You only see them once a year, so it’s a great place to come see them.”

Carlesimo said the event is one of the highlights of his year, as it gives him a chance to catch up with players and coaches from his past.

“Oh, it’s the best,” Carlesimo said. “The two things I look forward to every year are the Hall of Fame enshrinement and coming here. I liked it when it was at the Wigwam, and this is a whole other level at the Biltmore. I love coming here and seeing the people. That’s the best thing about it.”

Colangelo ‘the Best Ever to Have Done It’

Colangelo’s impact on the basketball world has been well-documented, and even at 86 years old he continues to contribute to its growth.

Sampson said Colangelo has no peer when it comes to pushing the sport to new heights.

“He’s a well-put-together man who has been there and done that in multiple ways,” Sampson said. “He continues to do it. He continues to increase the revenue and the height of the game itself. He’s the best ever to have done it.”