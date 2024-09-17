New NBA Rumors Emerge on Possible Return of Seattle Sonics

The latest NBA rumors are providing new details about the Sonics potentially returning to Seattle. As has long been rumored, ESPN reports that Seattle and Las Vegas are the favorites to land NBA expansion franchises, but not guaranteed. Mexico City is also in the mix as well.

“The widespread belief among league and team sources that we have talked to is that Seattle and Las Vegas are the logical landing points for a pair of new expansion teams,” ESPN detailed in a September 17, 2024, story titled “NBA expansion FAQ: Cities, draft, teams and the league’s future.” “But that doesn’t mean there couldn’t be some twists and turns in the process.

“If there is another city to jump into the mix, the most likely one to do so is Mexico City. The most populous city in North America, the capital of Mexico has been a consistent host of NBA regular-season games since 1992, and the 33 games played there since then are the most anywhere outside of the United States and Canada.”

When Would the NBA Return the Sonics to Seattle?

As for a potential timeline, the report indicates that the 2027-28 NBA season remains the most likely start date for the Sonics and the eventual expansion franchises. Expansion could also happen as early as the 2026-27 season but is viewed as less likely.

“With Silver not yet fully committing to expanding and keeping the timeline for even beginning the process undefined, both sides — league sources and people who are working on forming bidding groups — are targeting the 2027-28 season. Although starting in 2026-27 isn’t impossible, it has become more unrealistic,” ESPN noted.

While this would technically be an expansion franchise, the expectation it that Seattle would regain the Sonics name from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The franchise is currently boasting all of the Sonics’ records after moving the franchise from Seattle to Oklahoma City.

Seattle & Las Vegas Are the Favorites to Land New NBA Expansion Franchises

All this tracks with what The Ringer’s Bill Simmons has been reporting about the NBA eventually expanding to Seattle and Las Vegas. Simmons initially reported these two cities as the next NBA destinations during a February 28, 2022, podcast.

“I have some intel, I think the league is going to expand to Vegas and to Seattle,” the analyst said at the time on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “And I think the leading contender to get that Vegas team is gonna be the Fenway Sports Group. They have Liverpool, they’ve bought the Penguins. They’ve been circling different NBA teams for a while. I think they looked at Minnesota, and I think they’re the leading contender to Vegas.

“If I had to bet on a LeBron scenario, it would be for him to be involved with whatever happens with that where he is the point man of that Vegas team. …I think that is scenario A for LeBron. He wants to be an owner. I think he wants to run one of these teams and I think conversely, I think the NBA is looking at this going, ‘We can add these huge expansion [fees].'”