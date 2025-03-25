The NBA salary cap is set to jump 10% for the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN insider Bobby Marks.

The league’s salary cap is expected to be $154.6 million for the upcoming season, which is a $14 million increase from the current season. With the cap starting at $154.6 million, the league sees increases in every tax bracket, with the Luxury tax beginning at $187.9 million, the first apron beginning at $195.9 million, and the second apron is set at $207.8 million.

The cap increase will allow certain teams to operate within their tax bracket, as each level allows teams certain roster abilities or restrictions. As the league looks to crack down on teams who overspend, the first and second tax aprons limits ways for a team to better themselves and create parity. These restrictions include freezing first-round picks, not being allowed to take back additional contracts in trades, and tax exceptions for roster building.

Along with the cap increase, teams will also see a new salary cap floor of 90% of the cap, or roughly $139.1 million, putting pressure for teams to sign players and reach the mark. Teams, whether through trades or signings will try to avoid both the floor or the dreaded second apron to build a competent NBA roster.

With the NBA salary cap is set to jump 10%, there are 11 teams that could get below the salary cap, with the Detroit Pistons, the Brooklyn Nets, and the New Orleans Pelicans as the only teams who could create $20 million or more in space. For the second apron, only the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the tier.