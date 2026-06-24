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Second-Round NBA Mock Draft: All 30 Picks, Intel & Analysis After Wild First Night

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Where will Duke G Isaiah Evans in this go in this second-round NBA mock draft?
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 14: Isaiah Evans #3 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts in the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers during the finals of the men's ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The first round of the 2026 NBA draft is in the books. As expected, A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer were the first three picks, respectively. But we also saw massive falls for Labaron Philon and Cameron Carr, potential lottery picks who fell into the twenties.

The Grizzlies and Knicks — fresh off an NBA championship — traded down, while the Thunder, Pistons, and Lakers (among others) traded up to get their guys. While the opening picks were largely chalk, the big surprises were Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas and Duke’s Isaiah Evans falling out of the first round. Both were elite role players in college, plus defenders and shooters who can make a big impact in the NBA.

Now that the first round is complete, here is a full second-round mock draft with the best available players:

NBA Second-Round Mock Draft: Surprise Names Still Available After Night One Slide

Where will Iowa State F Joshua Jefferson go in this second-round NBA mock draft?

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 21: Joshua Jefferson #2 of the Iowa State Cyclones shoots a free throw during the second half against the Lipscomb Bisons in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 21, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As I said, the big surprises here are Thomas and Evans being available. Smith, Miller, and Veesaar should be priority picks on Day 2. A lot is yet to be determined in this draft.

31 — New York Knicks (via WAS): Arkansas G Meleek Thomas

32 — Memphis Grizzlies (via IND): Purdue G Braden Smith

33 — Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN): Duke G Isaiah Evans

34 — Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAC): Cincinnati C Baba Miller

35 — Denver Nuggets (via UTA, SAS): North Carolina C Henri Veesaar

36 — Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM): Ohio State G Bruce Thornton

37 — Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Louisville G Ryan Conwell

38 — Chicago Bulls (via NOP): Duke F Maliq Brown

39 — Houston Rockets (via CHI): BYU F Richie Saunders

40 — Boston Celtics (via MIL): Tennessee G Ja’Kobi Gillespie

41 — Miami Heat (via GSW): Arkansas F Trevon Brazile

42 — San Antonio Spurs (via POR): Houston G Emanuel Sharp

43 — Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): South Florida F Izaiyah Nelson

44 — San Antonio Spurs (via MIA): Arizona G Jaden Bradley

45 — Sacramento Kings (via CHA): Wisconsin G Nick Boyd

NBA Second-Round Mock Draft: Which College Basketball Superstars Will Hear Their Names Called?

Will Purdue F Trey Kaufman-Renn get drafted in the second round of this NBA mock draft?

GettySAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 26: Trey Kaufman-Renn #4 of the Purdue Boilermakers looks on against the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 26, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Late second-round picks rarely stick around in the NBA, let alone become impact players. But there are a ton of college basketball stars available in this range this year. Winning, athletic players who bring unique skillsets to the league. One or more of them could be the next steal of the draft.

46 — Orlando Magic: St. John’s F Dillon Mitchell

47 — Phoenix Suns (via PHI): Virginia C Ugonna Onyenso

48 — Dallas Mavericks (via PHX): Arizona F Tobe Awaka

49 — Denver Nuggets (via ATL): Houston G Milos Uzan

50 — Toronto Raptors: Kentucky G Otega Oweh

51 — Washington Wizards (via MIN): St. John’s F Bryce Hopkins

52 — Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE): Purdue F Trey Kaufman-Renn

53 — Houston Rockets: Vanderbilt G Tyler Nickel

54 — Golden State Warriors (via LAL): N.C. State G Quadir Copeland

55 — New York Knicks: Northwestern F Nick Martinelli

56 — Chicago Bulls (via DEN): Oregon C Nate Bittle

57 — Atlanta Hawks (via BOS): Oostende G Noam Yaacov

58 — New Orleans Pelicans (via DET): Tennessee C Felix Okpara

59 — Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS): Virginia Tech F Tobi Lawal

60 — Washington Wizards (via OKC): Purdue C Oscar Cluff

Ethan Woodie is an accomplished sports writer specializing in the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. He's written for Heavy since 2025 and has years of experience writing for NFL Trade Rumors and Pro Football Focus (PFF). Woodie is an expert in draft scouting and his Big Board was included in Arif Hasan's media consensus board for Wide Left in both 2025 and 2026. More about Ethan Woodie

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Second-Round NBA Mock Draft: All 30 Picks, Intel & Analysis After Wild First Night

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