Second-Round NBA Mock Draft: All 30 Picks, Intel & Analysis After Wild First Night

The first round of the 2026 NBA draft is in the books. As expected, A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer were the first three picks, respectively. But we also saw massive falls for Labaron Philon and Cameron Carr, potential lottery picks who fell into the twenties.
The Grizzlies and Knicks — fresh off an NBA championship — traded down, while the Thunder, Pistons, and Lakers (among others) traded up to get their guys. While the opening picks were largely chalk, the big surprises were Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas and Duke’s Isaiah Evans falling out of the first round. Both were elite role players in college, plus defenders and shooters who can make a big impact in the NBA.
Now that the first round is complete, here is a full second-round mock draft with the best available players:
NBA Second-Round Mock Draft: Surprise Names Still Available After Night One Slide
As I said, the big surprises here are Thomas and Evans being available. Smith, Miller, and Veesaar should be priority picks on Day 2. A lot is yet to be determined in this draft.
31 — New York Knicks (via WAS): Arkansas G Meleek Thomas
32 — Memphis Grizzlies (via IND): Purdue G Braden Smith
33 — Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN): Duke G Isaiah Evans
34 — Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAC): Cincinnati C Baba Miller
35 — Denver Nuggets (via UTA, SAS): North Carolina C Henri Veesaar
36 — Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM): Ohio State G Bruce Thornton
37 — Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Louisville G Ryan Conwell
38 — Chicago Bulls (via NOP): Duke F Maliq Brown
39 — Houston Rockets (via CHI): BYU F Richie Saunders
40 — Boston Celtics (via MIL): Tennessee G Ja’Kobi Gillespie
41 — Miami Heat (via GSW): Arkansas F Trevon Brazile
42 — San Antonio Spurs (via POR): Houston G Emanuel Sharp
43 — Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): South Florida F Izaiyah Nelson
44 — San Antonio Spurs (via MIA): Arizona G Jaden Bradley
45 — Sacramento Kings (via CHA): Wisconsin G Nick Boyd
NBA Second-Round Mock Draft: Which College Basketball Superstars Will Hear Their Names Called?
Late second-round picks rarely stick around in the NBA, let alone become impact players. But there are a ton of college basketball stars available in this range this year. Winning, athletic players who bring unique skillsets to the league. One or more of them could be the next steal of the draft.
46 — Orlando Magic: St. John’s F Dillon Mitchell
47 — Phoenix Suns (via PHI): Virginia C Ugonna Onyenso
48 — Dallas Mavericks (via PHX): Arizona F Tobe Awaka
49 — Denver Nuggets (via ATL): Houston G Milos Uzan
50 — Toronto Raptors: Kentucky G Otega Oweh
51 — Washington Wizards (via MIN): St. John’s F Bryce Hopkins
52 — Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE): Purdue F Trey Kaufman-Renn
53 — Houston Rockets: Vanderbilt G Tyler Nickel
54 — Golden State Warriors (via LAL): N.C. State G Quadir Copeland
55 — New York Knicks: Northwestern F Nick Martinelli
56 — Chicago Bulls (via DEN): Oregon C Nate Bittle
57 — Atlanta Hawks (via BOS): Oostende G Noam Yaacov
58 — New Orleans Pelicans (via DET): Tennessee C Felix Okpara
59 — Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS): Virginia Tech F Tobi Lawal
60 — Washington Wizards (via OKC): Purdue C Oscar Cluff
Second-Round NBA Mock Draft: All 30 Picks, Intel & Analysis After Wild First Night