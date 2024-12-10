NBA Star Gives ‘All the Glory to God’ After Notching Franchise Record

Cade Cunningham took to Instagram after the Detroit Pistons' win over the New York Knicks to make a statement.

The Detroit Pistons are having quite a season compared to where they were last season. For the entire last season, the team won 14 games. This year, they’re already up to 10 wins, so they’re on target to surpass those 14 wins pretty soon.

On top of that, NBA star player Cade Cunningham is playing his best. On Saturday, December 7, Cunningham became the first Detroit Pistons player to get a triple-double at the current Madison Square Garden. It’s wild to think that a Pistons player has never accomplished that feat until now, but Cunningham did it.

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Makes Statement After Pistons Win Over Knicks

On Sunday, December 8, Cunningham took to social media to make a statement after the Pistons’ big game over the Knicks. Not only did Cunningham achieve that franchise first during the game, but the Pistons won on the road, 120-111.

On Instagram, Cunningham posted some video footage of himself walking proudly, sporting a jean jacket, as well as footage from the game on the court.

“ALL GLORY TO GOD,” he wrote as the caption.

The post drew comments from fans and some of Cunningham’s teammates.

“All star 4sure,” one fan commented.

“Definition of an All Star,” another fan stated.

“Fight like dawgs,” Cunningham’s teammate Wendell Moore wrote.

Another teammate, Tobias Harris, commented with some celebratory emojis.

Cade Cunningham is Getting All-Star Buzz

Following Cunningham’s performance against the Knicks, he’s getting plenty of All-Star buzz online. For the game, he posted 29 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Even before the Knicks performance, one NBA expert and analyst called him out as a potential first-time All-Star this season.

Following the Knicks win, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin also threw praise Cunningham’s way.

“Big ups for the love to this young beast was showing me!! Much appreciated.!!!” he posted on X. “Congrats on (breaking) records and raising the ceiling.”

Of the game, Kevin McCormick of Sports Illustrated noted, “Cunningham’s elite play was a major catalyst in the Pistons upsetting the Knicks. Not only did he lead his team in scoring, but his playmaking resulted in six Detroit players finishing the night in double figures.”

The Detroit Pistons are enjoying some time off this week. Following the Knicks win, they’ve been off. They start back up on the court on Thursday, December 12, when they once again go up against the Boston Celtics.