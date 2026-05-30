New NBA Mock Draft Includes Blockbuster Trade for No. 1 Pick, A.J. Dybantsa

We’re less than a month out from the NBA Draft, so it’s full-on NBA mock draft season, and the rumor mill is heating up. The top three prospects are set, but the order is still unknown — and it’s no secret that the Jazz want to take BYU F A.J. Dybantsa, perhaps in a trade with the Wizards up to No. 1.

What happens to the draft in that scenario? Let’s take a look in this latest NBA mock draft:

TRADE: 1 — Utah Jazz (via WAS): BYU F A.J. Dybantsa

The Jazz haven’t been trying to hide their love for Dybantsa. They’d love to keep him in Utah, though the price might be pretty hefty and they already traded next year’s first to the Grizzlies.

2 — Washington Wizards (via UTA): Kansas G Darryn Peterson

Reportedly, the Wizards haven’t decided between Dybantsa and Peterson at No. 1 yet — and I wouldn’t rule out Boozer, either. Why not add some value by swapping with the Jazz, then still get the player you want?

3 — Memphis Grizzlies: Duke F Cameron Boozer

This is a match made in heaven. The Grizzlies are an analytically-inclined organization and need a starting 4 after trading Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Jazz at the deadline. Boozer fits their style and is the most productive players in the NBA draft (one of the youngest, too).

4 — Chicago Bulls: North Carolina F Caleb Wilson

Wilson might be fourth, but he’s a clear four. There’s a gap between him and all the guards who will come off the board next, and he has the kind of two-way star potential that Chicago has been craving.

5 — Los Angeles Clippers: Arkansas G Darius Acuff Jr.

The fit between Acuff and the recently-acquired Darius Garland isn’t clean, but the Clippers aren’t in a position to be drafting for fit. Acuff is an offensive engine and true three-level scorer who measured bigger than many expected.

6 — Brooklyn Nets: Illinois G Keaton Wagler

After drafting four point guards last year, the Nets add some spacing and shot-making around them in Wagler. He’s a limited athlete but an elite shooter, and he can handle a high volume of attempts per game.

7 — Sacramento Kings: Louisville G Mikel Brown Jr.

The Kings fell in the lottery once again, jumped by both the Grizzlies and the Bulls. But even at No. 7, they can get a guy in Brown who has crazy upside if healthy. You need only look back to the high school tape, before the back injury at Louisville, to see a guy who could score right alongside Dybantsa and Peterson.

8 — Atlanta Hawks: Houston G Kingston Flemings

Flemings is the kind of no-nonsense point guard the Hawks need. He’s a plus defender with great instincts and playmaking skills, a crafty shotmaker who can get to the rim or pull up from three. He’s one of my favorite prospects in the NBA draft.

9 — Dallas Mavericks: Alabama G Labaron Philon

This is a little high for Philon based on where he’s usually mocked, but the Mavericks need a point guard. Philon is another guy I’m higher on relative to consensus, as he’s a volume scoring machine who had great defensive tape as a freshman.

10 — Milwaukee Bucks: Tennessee F Nate Ament

Ament will need some time to develop. But with a Giannis Antetokuonmpo trade looking more and more likely, the Bucks need to start thinking about where they go next. Ament is young and has a lot of physical maturing to do, but the way he moves at his size is rare.

11 — Golden State Warriors: Michigan C Aday Mara

This is a dream scenario for the Warriors. They need a center badly, and Mara is the best in the class. His size is a real deterrent around the rim, and while he’s not a floor-spacer, he’s a genuinely great passer with good basketball IQ and the defensive instincts to make plays.

12 — Oklahoma City Thunder: Arizona G Brayden Burries

The Thunder, as always, will be looking to continue stockpiling talented players on cheap contracts. It’s unlikely they can hold onto all three of Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, and Cason Wallace this offseason, and Burries offers a lot of the same things they do. He’s a great shooter from beyond the arc with defensive upside.

13 — Miami Heat: Washington C Hannes Steinbach

I think Steinbach is flying under the radar in this class. He’s a double-double machine with good touch around the rim and some vertical athleticism to be a decent rim protector.

14 — Charlotte Hornets: Michigan F Yaxel Lendeborg

Lendeborg is about the surest thing in this entire class. He projects as a quality role-player at worst, with good shooting splits, elite defensive tape, primary scoring capability, and more. He might not ever be a star, but he’s an immediate starter on a contending team.

15 — Chicago Bulls: Baylor G Cameron Carr

Carr could go even higher than this. His tape at Baylor was excellent — he’s an elite scorer with true standout NBA athleticism and length. Teams will buy into the possibility of him being a featured scorer in the league.

16 — Memphis Grizzlies: Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr.

This is double-dipping a little bit at the same position, but the Grizzlies need a lot more frontcourt depth. Johnson is an elite rebounder and switchable defender who can play the 4 or the 5.

17 — Oklahoma City Thunder: New Zealand F Karim Lopez

Lopez is the great mystery box in this class, and the Thunder can afford to take that risk. There isn’t any one skill that you can point to as an elite one for Lopez, but he does everything so well and can be a great connecting piece.

18 — Charlotte Hornets: Kentucky C Jayden Quaintance

Though he barely played last season as he recovered from a torn ACL, Quaintance has absurdly high potential as an NBA defender. His offense is very much a work in progress, but he’s a plus rebounder and shot blocker already who can switch onto the perimeter.

19 — Toronto Raptors: Houston F Chris Cenac Jr.

Cenac’s shot diet leaves much to be desired. But at the end of the day, he can play the 4 or the 5, can shoot from outside, put the ball on the deck, and has some switchability to his defensive game. Those traits have a lot of value in the NBA.

20 — San Antonio Spurs: Santa Clara F Allen Graves

Graves came off the bench as a freshman at Santa Clara, but he was their best player. He’s a good passer, shooter, rebounder, and defender. The only reason he isn’t projected to go higher is the age-old competition level question.

21 — Detroit Pistons: Texas Tech G Christian Anderson

There’s an argument to be made that Anderson is the best shooter in this class. Defense will always be a question with him, but his profile as a lead guard with his high-volume shotmaking projects as a quality bench guard at worst.

22 — Philadelphia 76ers: Texas F Dailyn Swain

Swain could easily go higher than this. He’s essentially a guard in a wing’s body, and though he’s not a good defender despite his athleticism and length, he was one of college basketball’s best individual offensive pieces last year.

23 — Atlanta Hawks: Arizona F Koa Peat

Peat’s shot needs a lot of work, but he plays with punishing physicality, great touch around the rim, and is a plus rebounder. He can defend practically every position, too, though he’s not a rim protector.

24 — New York Knicks: Iowa G Bennett Stirtz

Stirtz is an older prospect, but he’s a point guard with size, an elite creator for himself and others, and a plus shooter. At worst, he projects as a quality backup point guard.

25 — Los Angeles Lakers: Stanford G Ebuka Okorie

Of all the guards in this range, Okorie has the highest star potential. He’s small, but he was absolutely electric for the Cardinal last season, putting him huge numbers in on a roster lacking significant talent.

26 — Denver Nuggets: Duke G Isaiah Evans

Evans has size and shooting, ideally suited for the classic NBA “3&D” role that’s so valuable right now. He has the length to become a plus defender in the league and his shot is pure, no matter how flat it looks coming off his hand.

27 — Boston Celtics: Arkansas G Meleek Thomas

Thomas’ numbers don’t jump off the page, but he was playing behind or next to Acuff for his entire freshman season. He’s a bigger guard who can shoot from outside or get to the rim in a flash.

28 — Minnesota Timberwolves: Purdue G Braden Smith

College basketball’s best point guard and all-time leading assist man, Smith measured just over 5-10 at the NBA Combine. If he were three inches taller, he’d be a lottery pick. Instead, teams are still intrigued by his plus shooting, great handle, and incredible vision and passing chops.

29 — Cleveland Cavaliers: North Carolina C Henri Veesaar

A stretch big and solid rebounder, Veesaar is a true seven-footer who can score around the rim and shoots it pretty well from deep. His ability to defend the pick-and-roll, in addition to being a solid rim protector, will determine whether or not he sticks in the league.

30 — Dallas Mavericks: Connecticut C Tarris Reed Jr.

Reed had a coming out party during the NCAA Tournament this year, putting up ridiculous statlines that showcased his ability score in the paint and dominate the boards.