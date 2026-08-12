New Orleans Pelicans Forward Wants To Be A 30-Point Per Game Star And It Is Not Zion

The New Orleans Pelicans potentially have a superstar in the making on their current roster, and it is not their franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson.

Talking to the Numbers On The Board podcast, Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III declared that he wants to be an All-Star and a 30-point-per-game scorer next season.

Murphy, who has been in numerous trade rumors over the past two seasons, also expressed his desire to return to the NBA playoffs.

“30 points per game. That’s clearly what I’m aiming for,” he said. “But above all, I want to win. I need to get back to the playoffs. That was back in my third season, and also my first. These last two years haven’t been good. I want to return to the playoffs, win games, become an All-Star this season, and reach 30 points.”

Pelicans Have Little Playoff Success To Show For

The Pelicans have not reached the playoffs since 2024, when they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

In the past season, Murphy III has emerged as one of the bright spots in a rather grim Pelicans situation. He averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 66 games played.

He firmly established himself as a primary offensive weapon, shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.9% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans only won 26 games in the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Murphy, who is just 26 years old, started all 66 games he appeared in with the Pelicans, taking a major leap in responsibility and production. Murphy continued to stretch defenses with his elite outside shooting while chipping in career-best numbers as a playmaker and defender.

Murphy remains the subject of trade buzz around the league, with the Golden State Warriors maintaining active interest among other teams.

However, the Pelicans continue to hold a high asking price as they reportedly seek a package equivalent to three first-round draft picks and a young player before parting with their promising wing.

Pelicans GM Opens Up About Lack Of Offseason Moves

The New Orleans Pelicans have not made a splash yet this offseason, despite being in multiple trade talks.

Pelicans general manager Joe Dumars opened up why the team has yet to make a major move to improve their roster around Murphy and Zion Williamson.

“We were engaged in a lot of conversations with a lot of different teams,” Dumars said, via Rod Walker of NOLA.com. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to make a determination if this is the right deal or not. You don’t want to make a move for the sake of making a move. It has to be right for us.”

“The lack of moves being made right now is not from a lack of effort or us deciding we didn’t want to do anything. We’ve engaged with a lot of teams this offseason. But there was just no big deal that I felt was going to make us better for us to pull the trigger on.”

The Pelicans are not expected to contend for a title next season, but as long as they have Murphy, the team still has some bright spots in their roster.