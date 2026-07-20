LeBron James Free Agency Decision Brings Bad News To New Orleans Pelicans

LeBron James’ free agency decision has caused the free agency to wait and see as signings have halted while the league waits until the 41-year-old king makes up his mind.

Among the teams affected by LeBron’s decision is the New Orleans Pelicans, whose squad is not in the running to land LeBron in free agency this season.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, James’ decision would mean Pelicans’ promising forward Trey Murphy III would return to trade rumors.

“Perhaps a late-summer deal emerges. The Pels still have their exception money, an open roster spot and $8 million breathing room below the tax line,” Hollinger wrote. “Chatter about a Trey Murphy trade, while lessened, hasn’t vanished and is one of many potential pieces of league business that could resurface once LeBron James’ next destination becomes clear.

“At this point, however, I would be hard-pressed to name a worse-performing team in recent history that brought back the exact same roster from a year earlier.”

LeBron’s decision is expected to be made soon and potentially this week.

Trey Murphy Has Been A Sought-After Player Among Contending NBA Teams

Murphy III remains one of the most sought-after trade assets throughout the league, especially for contending teams.

Due to a lack of initial buyers, the Pelicans reportedly lowered their asking price last month from four first-round picks down to three first-round picks.

However, reports suggest that New Orleans preferred a package that helps them win now and addresses their immediate needs, specifically a starting center, something Hollinger pointed out in his report.

Murphy III had an impressive 2025-2026 campaign for the Pelicans, emerging as one of the team’s most dynamic scorers and the league’s most versatile forwards. Across 66 regular-season games, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 37.9% from the 3-point range.

Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, he possesses the size and length to shoot over defenders and guard multiple positions, making him a valuable player for any title contender in the league.

What Are The Teams Interested In Getting Trey Murphy III?

Several teams are interested in trading for Murphy III this offseason.

According to multiple reports, the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and Atlanta Hawks are all in the mix to get Murphy III, albeit in different degrees. A

Additionally, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets have also expressed interest in acquiring the 26-year-old forward since last season to upgrade their roster. The OKC Thunder, who recently traded three shooting wings this offseason, are also rumored to be interested in Murphy’s services.

However, their interests will have to wait as the league still anticipates LeBron’s free agency decision, which could shake up the NBA next season.

If he does not get traded, the Pelicans could still use him alongside Zion Williamson, who played a relatively healthy season last year, Derik Queen, Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones.

The Pelicans endured a difficult 2025-2026 NBA season, finishing with a 26-56 record and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. They ended up with the 11th seed in the Western Conference.