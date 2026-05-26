New Pelicans Head Coach Sends Strong Message About Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans hired Jamahl Mosley as the team’s new coach, succeeding James Borrego, who was the team’s interim head coach in the 2025-2026 NBA season.

In only his introductory press conference, Mosley already gave a strong message for the Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson. Mosley explained his vision about Williamson, seemingly indicating that he is looking to keep the system revolved around Zion’s strengths.

“He hasn’t even scratched the surface of things he can do,” Mosley said via ESPN. “I really do believe that. And I think being able to open the floor up more for him, attacking, being able to play him in different positions, because he’s an excellent basketball player with a high IQ for playmaking, for making guys around him better, knowing when to make plays and the right passes to make.”

Mosley is coming off a first-round exit with the Orlando Magic. The team pushed the Detroit Pistons to seven games and even led 3-1 in the series, only to squander it. Mosley was fired shortly after the series, ending his three-year stint in Orlando.

The Pelicans missed the playoffs in the past two seasons. This year, they only won 21 games.

Williamson has not played in a single NBA playoff game in his seven-year career. He was injured when the team advanced to the first round in 2024, when they lost via sweep against the OKC Thunder.

In his seventh season in the league, Williamson, a former top pick in 2019, averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 60% shooting in 62 games.

However, his health remains a big concern as the team has only seen him play over 30 games in four of his seven seasons in the league.

Jamahl Mosley Wants Zion To Live In The Paint

The Pelicans have been eager to unleash Zion Williamson, but it has yet to happen, especially in meaningful basketball games.

Mosley hopes he can change that by making Zion play in the paint, where he can bulldoze defenders and be an effective paint creator.

“I think just opening the floor up a lot more for him to attack the basket, giving space, being able to live at the free throw line consistently,” Mosley said. “Some of the things he’s done here have been obviously spectacular — and so just making sure that we continue that along with us being healthy.”

Mosley has the tools to make his vision happen. The Pelicans have shooters such as Trey Murphy III, Jeremiah Fears, and Saddiq Bey, while having versatile forwards such as Derik Queen and Herb Jones, along with stabilizing guard Dejounte Murray.

Why Jamahl Mosley?

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars believes Mosley can bring the success he injected into Orlando to New Orleans and perhaps even more.

“Jamal is the person that aligned with us and our vision more than anybody else,” Dumars said in the press conference.

“We feel like we’ve gotten a guy that’s the right fit for us, think alike, we look at the game alike, our approach is going to be the same.”

The Pelicans could be both a seller and a buyer in the offseason. They do not have their own first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.