Pelicans Add $16 Million Guard in Two-Year Deal Ahead of Season

The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement with restricted free-agent guard Bennedict Mathurin on a two-year, $16 million contract that includes a player option, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The agreement gives the 24-year-old a new home after four seasons with the Indiana Pacers and a short stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mathurin averaged 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 28.6 minutes per game over his first four NBA seasons. He shot 44.2% from the field and 83.8% from the free-throw line during that span.

Bennedict Mathurin Chooses New Orleans for Flexibility

Charania posted on X: “Bennedict Mathurin has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, including a player option, sources tell ESPN.”

Charania also provided details on how Mathurin’s free agency unfolded. Mathurin’s representatives approached the Clippers about withdrawing his $8.8 million qualifying offer, creating a path toward the agreement with New Orleans.

“Mathurin prioritized flexibility and the earliest path to unrestricted free agency next summer versus longer term offers with larger total commitments but greater team control,” Charania wrote.

Mathurin entered the offseason as a restricted free agent after the Pacers did not reach an agreement with him on an extension of his rookie-scale contract.

He began his career in Indiana after the Pacers selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was later traded to the Clippers with center Isaiah Jackson and three draft picks in the deal that sent Ivica Zubac to Indiana.

Mathurin found an expanded role with Los Angeles, particularly in Tyronn Lue’s second unit. Over his final 26 regular-season games with the Clippers, he recorded career highs in usage rate, points, rebounds and assists per 36 minutes, as well as player efficiency rating.

Bennedict Mathurin Brings Scoring to New Orleans

Mathurin has established himself as an aggressive perimeter scorer who regularly attacks the basket. He averaged at least seven drives per game in each of his four NBA seasons and took at least 60% of his shots in the lane, according to the information provided.

His ability to draw fouls has also been a consistent part of his offensive game. Mathurin has ranked highly among guards and wings in free-throw attempt rate over the past four seasons.

He has also shown that he can produce in important games. During Indiana’s 2025 NBA Finals run, Mathurin scored 23 points against Cleveland in Game 3, 20 points against New York in Game 4, 27 points against Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Finals and 24 points with 13 rebounds in Game 7.

With the Clippers, Mathurin averaged a career-high level of usage after receiving more freedom offensively. Los Angeles went 15-11 in the regular season with Mathurin in the lineup before finishing ninth in the Western Conference.

The Clippers then lost to the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament. Mathurin led Los Angeles with 23 points on 7-for-11 shooting in 30 minutes off the bench.

The move to New Orleans comes as the Pelicans prepare for their first season under head coach Jamahl Mosley. The team finished 26-56 last season and struggled in close games, going 12-30 in clutch contests.

Mathurin gives the Pelicans another perimeter option alongside Dejounte Murray, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III. His scoring and ability to create his own offense could add another dimension to a team that struggled with turnovers and three-point shooting in clutch situations last season.

The two-year structure also gives Mathurin the flexibility he prioritized in free agency while putting him on a path toward unrestricted free agency next summer, according to Charania.