Hi, Subscriber

Pelicans Rookie Missi’s Surprising Path Revealed

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pelicans center Yves Missi
Getty
Yves Missi #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks against the San Antonio Spurs

Yves Missi wasn’t expecting a rookie year quite like this. With the New Orleans Pelicans’ season ravaged by injuries, the rookie big man has played a larger role than anticipated. Throughout the disappointing campaign, Missi has evolved throughout a year marked by opportunity and adversity. On Sunday, he recorded another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks, showing that while the present has been disappointing, the future could be brighter in the Crescent City.

Adapting to the NBA Life

Missi, averaging 9.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, admits this has been one of the most difficult years of his life. Drafted 21st overall in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Baylor, Yves Missi says the physical, emotional, and mental grind of an 82-game NBA season hasn’t been easy.

“It’s tough. It’s different than anything I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Missi said to reporters. “The funny thing is, looking back to (the start of the season), if you told me then, ‘Yeah, you’re going to do this and that during your rookie year,’ no way I would’ve believed it.”

Injuries across the Pelicans’ roster forced him into the starting lineup just six games into his rookie campaign. He scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a New Orleans victory. Though still raw offensively, his effort has never been in question.

From Cameroon to Kansas to the NBA

The path to the pros wasn’t typical for Missi. He didn’t start playing basketball until he was 14 years old. He didn’t make his way to the United States until he was 16 and wasn’t expected to be a contributor in college.

Everything changed following a standout freshman season for the Baylor Bears. He moved on to the NBA and found a new home in New Orleans.

“The talent is very different in the NBA,” he told NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. But so far, he has proven to be up to the challenge. Missi leads all rookies this season with 14 double-doubles and is one of the top offensive rebounders in the NBA, regardless of age. His 3.5 offensive boards per game is good for seventh in the league and the most by a rookie since Emeka Okafor averaged 3.8 in 2004-05.

Missi admits to being inspired by fellow Cameroonians Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam. However, two other players first brought him to the game. “I watched a lot of Steph Curry against LeBron James when I was younger,” he says. “Those two made me want to play basketball and just seeing them in the Finals and that competitive nature.”

Mentorship and Internal Competition

Yves Missi knows he’s not a finished product and embraces the grind. His approach is rooted in discipline and patience, values instilled in him early in life. Missi has leaned on the Pelicans’ veterans and coaching staff for guidance during tough stretches.

“Every time I make a mistake, it’s a chance to grow,” Missi told Scoop B. That philosophy has helped him remain resilient even during stretches where he didn’t see the court much. Instead of becoming frustrated, he stayed ready—and now, he’s getting the chance to prove himself.

Looking Ahead

With just a few games left in the regular season, Missi has made a strong case for being part of the Pelicans’ future. His confidence is building, his comfort on the floor is growing, and his work ethic is paying off.

While he still has a long way to go offensively, Yves Missi’s trajectory is trending up—and that’s a bright spot in a season full of twists.

David Grubb David Grubb has been active in sports media for 25 years, working in just about every format imaginable and covering anything where a score is kept. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists' Sports Task Force and the National Sports Media Association and has won awards as a writer, social media manager, and podcaster. More about David Grubb

Read More
,

New Orleans Pelicans Players

Jose Alvarado's headshot J. Alvarado
Brandon Boston's headshot B. Boston
Izaiah Brockington's headshot I. Brockington
Keion Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Bruce Brown's headshot B. Brown
Jamal Cain's headshot J. Cain
Javonte Green's headshot J. Green
Jordan Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Herbert Jones's headshot H. Jones
Kylor Kelley's headshot K. Kelley
Karlo Matkovic's headshot K. Matkovic
CJ McCollum's headshot C. McCollum
Yves Missi's headshot Y. Missi
Trey Murphy's headshot T. Murphy
Dejounte Murray's headshot D. Murray
Kelly Olynyk's headshot K. Olynyk
Lester Quinones's headshot L. Quinones
Antonio Reeves's headshot A. Reeves
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's headshot J. Robinson-Earl
Zion Williamson's headshot Z. Williamson

Comments

Pelicans Rookie Missi’s Surprising Path Revealed

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x