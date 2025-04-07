Pelicans Rookie Missi’s Surprising Path Revealed

Yves Missi wasn’t expecting a rookie year quite like this. With the New Orleans Pelicans’ season ravaged by injuries, the rookie big man has played a larger role than anticipated. Throughout the disappointing campaign, Missi has evolved throughout a year marked by opportunity and adversity. On Sunday, he recorded another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks, showing that while the present has been disappointing, the future could be brighter in the Crescent City.

Adapting to the NBA Life

Missi, averaging 9.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, admits this has been one of the most difficult years of his life. Drafted 21st overall in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Baylor, Yves Missi says the physical, emotional, and mental grind of an 82-game NBA season hasn’t been easy.

“It’s tough. It’s different than anything I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Missi said to reporters. “The funny thing is, looking back to (the start of the season), if you told me then, ‘Yeah, you’re going to do this and that during your rookie year,’ no way I would’ve believed it.”

Injuries across the Pelicans’ roster forced him into the starting lineup just six games into his rookie campaign. He scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a New Orleans victory. Though still raw offensively, his effort has never been in question.

From Cameroon to Kansas to the NBA

The path to the pros wasn’t typical for Missi. He didn’t start playing basketball until he was 14 years old. He didn’t make his way to the United States until he was 16 and wasn’t expected to be a contributor in college.

Everything changed following a standout freshman season for the Baylor Bears. He moved on to the NBA and found a new home in New Orleans.

“The talent is very different in the NBA,” he told NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. But so far, he has proven to be up to the challenge. Missi leads all rookies this season with 14 double-doubles and is one of the top offensive rebounders in the NBA, regardless of age. His 3.5 offensive boards per game is good for seventh in the league and the most by a rookie since Emeka Okafor averaged 3.8 in 2004-05.

Missi admits to being inspired by fellow Cameroonians Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam. However, two other players first brought him to the game. “I watched a lot of Steph Curry against LeBron James when I was younger,” he says. “Those two made me want to play basketball and just seeing them in the Finals and that competitive nature.”

Mentorship and Internal Competition

Yves Missi knows he’s not a finished product and embraces the grind. His approach is rooted in discipline and patience, values instilled in him early in life. Missi has leaned on the Pelicans’ veterans and coaching staff for guidance during tough stretches.

“Every time I make a mistake, it’s a chance to grow,” Missi told Scoop B. That philosophy has helped him remain resilient even during stretches where he didn’t see the court much. Instead of becoming frustrated, he stayed ready—and now, he’s getting the chance to prove himself.

Looking Ahead

With just a few games left in the regular season, Missi has made a strong case for being part of the Pelicans’ future. His confidence is building, his comfort on the floor is growing, and his work ethic is paying off.

While he still has a long way to go offensively, Yves Missi’s trajectory is trending up—and that’s a bright spot in a season full of twists.