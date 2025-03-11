Pelicans HEAD Down Under – 1st NBA Team in Australia!

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to break new ground as the first NBA team to compete in Australia. This October, the Pelicans will face off against Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix in two preseason games at Melbourne Park, making hoops history for both the NBA and Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

A Landmark Event for Australian Basketball

The scheduled games, set for Friday, October 3, and Sunday, October 5, 2025, will be part of the “Melbourne Series,” organized by the NBL. This series represents the next step forward in expanding the NBA’s global footprint and highlights the growth of basketball in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This is an exciting milestone for our organization and underscores the NBA’s increasing international reach,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Bringing the Pelicans to Australia is a privilege, and we look forward to connecting with fans in Melbourne.”

Expanding the NBA’s Global Influence

Beyond the scheduled matchups, the Pelicans, NBA, and NBL will engage in several community initiatives, including an NBA Cares program and a Fan Night on Saturday, October 4. These activities aim to enhance the NBA’s presence in Australia and foster youth development within the sport.

Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson emphasized the trip’s significance. “We are honored to be part of this historic opportunity,” she said. “This collaboration allows us to engage with international fans and showcase the culture of New Orleans basketball to a global audience.”

Strengthening Ties Between the NBA and Australia

The relationship between the NBA and Australian basketball has strengthened over the last decade. Since 2016, NBL teams have played preseason games in the U.S., and Australian-born players play across the NBA, including Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, and Josh Giddey. The NBA has also expanded grassroots development efforts in Australia through initiatives like Basketball Without Borders.

“This is the realization of a long-held vision,” said NBL Executive Director Larry Kestelman. “Bringing an NBA team to Australia has been a goal for over a decade, and it reflects the NBL’s growing stature as a world-class league.”

Pelicans Stars Face Australia’s Best

The Pelicans will travel to Melbourne with a talented roster featuring two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, rising star Trey Murphy III, and veteran CJ McCollum. The games will offer Australian fans a rare chance to witness elite NBA talent in person as the Pelicans take on two of the NBL’s strongest teams.

Melbourne United has a rich history of producing NBA-caliber players, including NBA champions Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova. South East Melbourne Phoenix, an expansion team founded in 2019, has quickly become a formidable contender within the NBL.