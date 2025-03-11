Hi, Subscriber

Pelicans HEAD Down Under – 1st NBA Team in Australia!

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NBA-NBL Melbourne Series
Getty
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, NBA Asia Head of Strategy Rajah Chaudhry and NBL Owner and Executive Chairman Larry Kestelman pose during a NBL media opportunity

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to break new ground as the first NBA team to compete in Australia. This October, the Pelicans will face off against Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix in two preseason games at Melbourne Park, making hoops history for both the NBA and Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL).

A Landmark Event for Australian Basketball

The scheduled games, set for Friday, October 3, and Sunday, October 5, 2025, will be part of the “Melbourne Series,” organized by the NBL. This series represents the next step forward in expanding the NBA’s global footprint and highlights the growth of basketball in the Asia-Pacific region.

“This is an exciting milestone for our organization and underscores the NBA’s increasing international reach,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Bringing the Pelicans to Australia is a privilege, and we look forward to connecting with fans in Melbourne.”

Expanding the NBA’s Global Influence

Beyond the scheduled matchups, the Pelicans, NBA, and NBL will engage in several community initiatives, including an NBA Cares program and a Fan Night on Saturday, October 4. These activities aim to enhance the NBA’s presence in Australia and foster youth development within the sport.

Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson emphasized the trip’s significance. “We are honored to be part of this historic opportunity,” she said. “This collaboration allows us to engage with international fans and showcase the culture of New Orleans basketball to a global audience.”

Strengthening Ties Between the NBA and Australia

The relationship between the NBA and Australian basketball has strengthened over the last decade. Since 2016, NBL teams have played preseason games in the U.S., and Australian-born players play across the NBA, including Ben Simmons, Patty Mills, and Josh Giddey. The NBA has also expanded grassroots development efforts in Australia through initiatives like Basketball Without Borders.

“This is the realization of a long-held vision,” said NBL Executive Director Larry Kestelman. “Bringing an NBA team to Australia has been a goal for over a decade, and it reflects the NBL’s growing stature as a world-class league.”

Pelicans Stars Face Australia’s Best

The Pelicans will travel to Melbourne with a talented roster featuring two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson, rising star Trey Murphy III, and veteran CJ McCollum. The games will offer Australian fans a rare chance to witness elite NBA talent in person as the Pelicans take on two of the NBL’s strongest teams.

Melbourne United has a rich history of producing NBA-caliber players, including NBA champions Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova. South East Melbourne Phoenix, an expansion team founded in 2019, has quickly become a formidable contender within the NBL.

David Grubb David Grubb has been active in sports media for 25 years, working in just about every format imaginable and covering anything where a score is kept. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists' Sports Task Force and the National Sports Media Association and has won awards as a writer, social media manager, and podcaster. More about David Grubb

Read More
, ,

New Orleans Pelicans Players

Jose Alvarado's headshot J. Alvarado
Mo Bamba's headshot M. Bamba
Brandon Boston's headshot B. Boston
Izaiah Brockington's headshot I. Brockington
Keion Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Bruce Brown's headshot B. Brown
Jamal Cain's headshot J. Cain
Javonte Green's headshot J. Green
Jordan Hawkins's headshot J. Hawkins
Herbert Jones's headshot H. Jones
Karlo Matkovic's headshot K. Matkovic
CJ McCollum's headshot C. McCollum
Yves Missi's headshot Y. Missi
Trey Murphy's headshot T. Murphy
Dejounte Murray's headshot D. Murray
Kelly Olynyk's headshot K. Olynyk
Lester Quinones's headshot L. Quinones
Antonio Reeves's headshot A. Reeves
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's headshot J. Robinson-Earl
Zion Williamson's headshot Z. Williamson

Comments

Pelicans HEAD Down Under – 1st NBA Team in Australia!

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x