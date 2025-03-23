Pelicans Williamson Questionable Versus Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans may be without star forward Zion Williamson for their Sunday game hosting the Pistons.

Williamson is listed as questionable to appear in tomorrow’s game with a bruised lower back. The Pelicans forward missed Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Pelicans lost 134-93. Guard Jose Alvarado and center Yves Missi are also listed as game time decisions.

Williamson has been limited by injuries for most of his career, but the 2024-25 campaign has limited the forward to 30 games out of a possible 71, though in the games he’s appeared in, Williamson has averaged 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. This season, which has seen Zion at his lightest as he’s weighed in the NBA, gives flashes of the player Williamson could be.

The Pelicans’ season has been an absolute nightmare. The Pelicans lost several players to injury, including Williamson. The Pelican’s injury woes are one of the major reasons the team went 19-52 with 11 games left to play.

The Pelicans loss to the Timberwolves is particularly crushing as the team has lost two games in the past week by 40 points, the other being to their Sunday night opponent, the Detroit Pistons. New Orleans has lost several key players for the season including forwards Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones.

The Pelicans have nothing left to play for this season. They are eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs, they own as incomplete or injury decimated roster as there can be in the NBA, and the team is currently in the running for the first overall pick in the NBA Draft for a chance at forward Cooper Flagg.

The Pelicans will tipoff against the Pistons Sunday at 3:00 PM. The Pelicans may be without Zion Williamson come Sunday, but the team will look to make the most out of their current team.