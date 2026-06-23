Two New Surprise Teams Favored To Trade For Trey Murphy

The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to trade Trey Murphy to another team, and the market is getting quite strong. Sam Amick, of The Athletic, revealed that the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers are the teams currently with the best chance to acquire Murphy with a big trade package. Powerhouse franchises like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics have all been linked to Murphy for either a longer time or with more momentum.

However, Amick shared the following news during a radio show appearance on the Murph and Markus Show:

“There is definitely a bunch of Trey Murphy noise. It seems pretty clear that he has also signaled a desire to play elsewhere. The market is going to be pretty robust. [The] Brooklyn [Nets] and the [Los Angeles] Clippers were mentioned as teams that were out front in that race, but I think the list is very long. I think that Detroit comes to mind. [With] Boston, actually, Trey is seen as a potential plan B for them if they miss out on Giannis, which they obviously did. So, Trey is going to have a lot of suitors, and I think that could be a draft-night deal.”

Amick made sure to also share that other teams still have a chance, especially since he went out of his way to mention the Celtics and Detroit Pistons as well. The phrasing made it clear that New Orleans currently like the Nets and Clippers’ offers more than others so far.

Why Nets & Clippers Want Trey Murphy

The biggest reason for this news coming as a surprise is that the Clippers and Nets both felt like secondary teams on the market. Murphy has commanded strong interest from top teams across the league going back to last season’s deadline.

New Orleans will hope to rebuild their franchise with new stars, while prioritizing established names Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray more moving forward. Great teams view Murphy as the missing piece to make them contenders and contenders view him as a player who raises their ceilings.

Brooklyn badly needs NBA talent and would see Murphy instantly becoming the most important player on the team at the perfect age of his early prime years. The Clippers would love to add Murphy to the new core with Darius Garland and whoever they draft with the fifth pick.

Contenders Must Get Creative For Trey Murphy

Higher profile teams have been linked to Murphy since he’s the perfect player to fit into any system. Murphy can score effectively and has a strong three-point shot to serve as a wing player for a contending roster.

Defense is an underrated skill of Murphy, and that may improve even more on a better team where he is tasked with less offensive duties. The Lakers, Warriors, Celtics, Pistons, and other top contenders must find a way to improve their trade packages.

The Clippers and Nets are more desperate to find a path towards trustworthy young assets and can offer more without ruining their roster. Something must change soon if Murphy ends up on a roster with Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry or Jayson Tatum next season.