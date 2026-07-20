Pelicans Get New Trey Murphy Update Amid Trade Rumors

The New Orleans Pelicans have been a mysteriously quiet team so far this offseason. 2026 second-round pick Jaron Pierre Jr. is the only new face. Apart from re-signing DeAndre Jordan to a two-year deal and letting Kevon Looney walk in free agency, the Pelicans have done nothing else.

New Orleans’ most notable buzz has come from the trade rumors involving wing Trey Murphy III. The 26-year-old led the Pelicans in points per game in 2025-26 (21.5). He was a rare bright light in New Orleans during a forgettable campaign.

Murphy III has been in trade talks throughout this summer. He was a popular trade candidate during the 2026 NBA Draft, but no deal went through. With a large majority of free agents already making their decisions, moving Trey Murphy III is still on the table.

“Chatter about a Trey Murphy trade, while lessened, hasn’t vanished and is one of many potential pieces of league business that could resurface once LeBron James’ next destination becomes clear,” says The Athletic’s John Hollinger.

What Are the Pelicans Asking For in a Trey Murphy Trade?

When understanding the Trey Murphy III trade rumors, what exactly may be the delay in a deal?

It could be because of what the Pelicans are asking for in return for the 26-year-old wing. Although Murphy continues to make strides in the right direction, he’s yet to become an NBA All-Star.

His scoring ability is what makes him valuable. Through 66 games in 2025-26, Murphy averaged 21.5 points per game on 47.0/37.9/88.6 shooting splits. He added 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

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The belief is that New Orleans is asking for three first-round picks in exchange for Trey Murphy III,” says Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports.

This is something similar to the trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for four first-round picks last offseason.

The real question that remains to linger is whether or not another NBA franchise is willing to part ways with this amount of draft capital.

Pelicans Lose Out on Ziaire Williams Sweepstakes

The New Orleans Pelicans showed interest in free agent guard Ziaire Williams, said The Athletic’s Dan Woike.

The 24-year-old wing spent the past two seassons with the Brooklyn Nets. In 2025-26, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound role player averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1, and 1.4 steals per game on 42.5/34.3/85.0 shooting splits.

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Despite the Pelicans showing interest, Williams elected to sign with his hometown franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are in a winning mindset compared to the Pelicans, who are not. This was part of the reason in Williams landing in Los Angeles, Dan Woike added.

His deal is for one-year and $3 million.

New Orleans continues to miss out on offseason opportunity. With a month and a half left before the preseason starts, the franchise needs to get involved.